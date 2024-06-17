Travis Kelce Shares Sweet TikTok With Dad Ed for Father's Day

Happy Father's Day, Ed Kelce!

In honor of the holiday over the weekend, Travis Kelce took to TikTok to share a tribute to his own dad, posting clips of their sweet interactions together throughout the years and showing the unconditional support "Papa Kelce" has given him while pursuing his dreams.

"Happy Father’s Day big guy!!" the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrote in the caption of the post.

The one-minute video, set to "The Nights" by Avicii, shows Travis hugging his dad and smiling and sweetly sitting by as Travis and brother Jason Kelce film their New Heights podcast, play on the field during NFL games and walk across a stage during their surprise commencement ceremony at the University of Cincinnati earlier this year.

Just below the video -- which has received more than 100,000 likes since being posted Sunday afternoon -- hundreds of fans commented on Travis' post, sharing their love and admiration for the dad of not one, but two NFL superstars and the surrogate dad for millions of Taylor Swift's fans.

"Papa Kelce. The man, the myth, the legend," one person wrote.

"Happy Father’s Day Mr. Kelce 💙 you did amazing job with your boys," another responded.

"the father in law of all the Swifties. happy fathers day✨🥂," a third shared.

Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce hug while on the field after the 2024 Super Bowl, won by Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs - Kara Durrette/Getty Images

While Ed and Taylor, 34, have cozied up as the "Karma" singer has been dating Travis since last summer, earlier this year, Papa Kelce hilariously admitted that when he first met the singer, he didn't exactly know her name.

"When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he's not there. Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], 'Oh my god, I know this kid, but I don't know what her name is,'" he told Audacy's 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

Ed continued, "Jeez, you know, like a real idiot. And [my girlfriend] says, 'You don't know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.'"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the field at the 2024 Super Bowl - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis and Taylor's love story continues to capture the hearts of millions as the pair, currently separated by the singer's Eras Tour stops in Europe, carve out time for each other from across the pond. A source recently shared with ET they are prioritizing their relationship during this time.

A source told ET, "Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends."

That came after another person close to the couple shared back in May that the couple's close friends and family members predict a proposal on the horizon.

The source told ET at the time, "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."

