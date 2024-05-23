Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, are taking the show on the road and across the ocean. The pair is set to record an episode of their New Heights podcast in Cannes, France, next month.

The special international version of their celebrated podcast will take place as part of the 2024 Sport Beach event, in collaboration with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Stagwell, the marketing and advertising agency hosting the Sport Beach event, announced the news on Thursday.

While New Heights will be recording live during the star-studded event, it won't be the only sports-themed podcast to tape at the festival.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson will host an episode of their podcast, Nightcap. Meanwhile, engaged athletes Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will helm an episode of their show, A Touch More.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity runs June 17-20.

Meanwhile, the New Heights overseas recording happens to coincide with Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, being on the European leg of her record-shattering Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 17, 2024. - Michael Campanella/TAS24/Getty Images

Taylor kicked off her long string of shows in Europe back on May 9, with four shows in Paris, France. Taylor is set to be performing in the U.K. around the time that Travis is in Cannes, with a show in Wales on June 18.

During Taylor's tour stop in Paris earlier this month, Travis was on hand to support her at one of the shows, and the pair was later spotted packing on some PDA during a boat ride in Lake Como, Italy, last week.

If Travis and Jason do make time to check out Taylor's Eras Tour while they are in Europe, it would make the first time that Jason has made it out to see the show.

Travis, meanwhile, has been to several of Taylor's concerts -- including one before the pair started dating. The couple was first romantically linked last September, when she came out to cheer on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their whirlwind romance has been non-stop since, and things have seemingly moved quickly between the two. A source told ET last week, "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."

