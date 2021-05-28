Trevante Rhodes is taking his turn in the boxing ring.

The Moonlight actor has signed on to play Mike Tyson in Hulu's upcoming limited series, Iron Mike, which he will also executive produce. The eight-episode drama comes from the team behind the Margot Robbie-led I, Tonya, and will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind what the streamer calls "one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture."

Although Tyson was briefed on the series before its reveal, he is not involved in any capacity. Back in February, the former boxer issued a statement criticizing the project. Declaring the series "unauthorized" and "unfortunate" in a statement to ET, Tyson noted that he wasn't surprised by the announcement of the miniseries.

"This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights," the statement read. "Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days."

Tyson's "authorized" eponymous biographical limited series was announced in March and features Jamie Foxx in the titular role. Foxx will also executive produce alongside Tyson, Martin Scorsese and director Antoine Fuqua.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

