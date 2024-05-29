Trista and Ryan Sutter Share Moment of Appreciating 'Who We Love Most'

Trista and Ryan Sutter seem to be soaking up life's most cherished moments.

Following some cryptic social media posts from the former reality stars, who met and got engaged on the inaugural season of The Bachelorette back in 2003, the longtime couple appear to be basking in the sea, sand, and sunshine side by side.

On Wednesday, Ryan posted a black-and-white photo taken by their daughter of the couple sitting on a beach together, Trista nuzzled into Ryan's neck, with their backs to the camera.

"We do our best - to do and to be good, to live and to treat others well," Ryan captioned the post. "We make decisions not knowing the outcome but hoping we’re on the right path - hoping the questions will be answered in time. We try to be a positive example, to care, to trust the process and to believe others will trust our intent is not malicious or misguided or mean. We do our best to live towards a purpose- to build meaningful relationships and experiences and to contribute to a common good. We do our best to remain easy in a difficult world, to be honest in deceitful times and to be open when it’s safer to stay closed. We seek balance - teetering mostly back and forth but sometimes…. Sometimes we land in just the right spot."

Continued the former Bachelorette contestant, "Sometimes there are moments, moments like this one, in which we get a glimpse of just how beautiful life can be - how beautiful it is when we take time to appreciate the places and the people in them. To appreciate what and who we love most. They are always out there - these moments - though not always easy to find. But we do our best…."

Trista echoed the sentiment on her Instagram page as she re-shared the photo and his exact caption. "(I couldn’t have said it any better so, with permission, I’m sharing his beautiful words ❤️❤️)," she wrote.

The couple, who celebrated 20 years of marriage in December 2023, sparked concern from fans earlier this month when Ryan posted about being apart from Trista. "They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman. She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "But I guess we’re gonna find out…. I miss her already."

He later posted a tribute to her on Mother's Day, revealing that he and their two kids -- daughter Blakesley, 15, and son Maxwell, 16 -- were not with Trista for the occasion.

However, he addressed mounting speculation on May 18, telling fans that they are "great."

"Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it," he explained. "Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us. I miss her. We miss her."

Mere days ago, Trista took to Instagram to reveal they were all together again and to defend her husband's mysterious messages.

"For those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. 🥰," she wrote. "For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that. 🙃 An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands."

Noting they treat Instagram like a "digital diary," Trista wrote, "My stoic husband who usually chooses privacy over posting, decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels... Most of the time, the world doesn’t pay too much attention. This time, he couldn’t say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his 'cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic' pictures and captions. To me, they gave me exactly what my Words of Affirmation love language needed to get me through some serious self doubt and fear…and that’s all that matters. He doesn’t owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share."

Poking fun at some of the reactions, Trista concluded, "If you want to know the rest of the story, I will share in due time. For now, it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming - from a beach in Mexico! 🇲🇽 🏝️🤿 After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation! 😎."

