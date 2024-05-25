The Bachelorette star Trista Sutter is setting the record straight about her wellbeing, and she's doing so while on vacation in Mexico.

Trista took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a lengthy explanation in her caption to a post featuring her family on the beach. The Bachelor Nation alum shared her side of things after her husband, Ryan Sutter, initially shared a black-and-white photo of him and Trista saying she is not with the family. Just days later, Ryan followed up that post by clarifying that everything is "fine" with him and his wife, adding that she is "searching a bit" and that "an opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest."

But the cryptic posts had everyone talking and wondering when Trista was going to share her side of the story. And now she has.

"Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣," she began her caption. "In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. 🥰. For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that. 🙃

An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands."

Trista, the very first Bachelorette and the runner-up on season 1 of The Bachelor, went on to explain that her "stoic husband, who usually chooses privacy over posting, decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels." She said they look at Instagram like "a digital diary."

Ryan and Trista Sutter celebrate her 50th birthday on Nov. 29, 2022 in Willemstad, Curacao. - John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

She added that most of the time the world doesn't pay attention to their posts, but this time she acknowledges that Ryan's post caught everyone's attention. While Ryan's initial post was described as cryptic, Trista said his words gave her exactly what she needed as words of affirmation.

"And that's all that matters," she said.

"If you want to know the rest of the story, I will share in due time," she added. "For now, it's back to our regularly scheduled programming - from a beach in Mexico. After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation."

Ryan, a firefighter, met Trista on season 1 of The Bachelorette. They tied the knot in 2003 and share two children -- Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 14.

