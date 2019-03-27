Tristan Thompson is using his custom sneakers to send a message about his love for his kids.

The embattled Cleveland Cavaliers star -- who has been embroiled in an ongoing cheating scandal following his split from Khloe Kardashian in February -- took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his customized Nike Lebron Zoom kicks.

The special purple shoes, which also feature gold chain details on the straps, each featured the names of his children -- 11-month-old daughter True Thompson, whom he shares with Kardashian, and 2-year-old son Prince, from his previous relationship with ex Jordan Craig.

The sweet sneakers are also adorned with his brother's name, Amari, and the custom color is meant to honor Purple Day, which aims to raise awareness of epilepsy -- an ailment his brother suffers from.

"Todays a special day for me and these kicks are very special to me," Thompson captioned his post, which included three shots of the sneakers from different angles.

The post comes months after Thompson and Kardashian officially called it quits following an alleged cheating scandal involving friend-of-the-Kardashian-family Jordyn Woods.

The messy split grabbed a lot of headlines and lead to a lot of tension and animosity between the various players in the drama, but Kardashian has consistently defended Thompson in his role as a father.

When it comes to custody, a source told ET earlier this month that while Kardashian and Thompson don't have a formal custody agreement in place, so far, they are "on the same page" with True.

"Khloe has True for the majority of the time," the source said. "Khloe's able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can’t. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in L.A. so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe."

"Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter," the source added. "Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time."

Check out the video below to hear more on how the former flames are working at co-parenting.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Says Daughter True Makes Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal 'All Worth It'

How Khloe and Tristan are Handling Custody of Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian 'Knows She Needs to Move On' Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Related Gallery