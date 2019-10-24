Truett Foster McKeehan, Son of Christian Rapper TobyMac, Dead at 21

It's a heartbreaking day for TobyMac.

The Christian rapper's eldest child, Truett Foster McKeehan, has died, a representative for TobyMac told ET in a statement on Thursday. He was 21.

"Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning," the statement read. "Cause of death has not been determined."

"Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement," the rep continued. "We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss."

Following in the footsteps of his father, Truett was an aspiring rapper. Prior to his death, he had released a number of songs and videos on YouTube and social media under the names TRU, Shiloh and Truett Foster.

TobyMac (real name: Kevin McKeehan) also spoke about Truett in his music. In the song "Scars (Come With Livin')," released last year, he wrote about how their father-son relationship changed once Truett left home.

"When life cuts so deep try and remember, you are not alone, we've all been there, scars come with livin'," he raps. "You are not alone, we've all been there. So lift your head, lift your head, lift your head to where your help comes from."

"He moved to L.A. and he's making music and he's doing his thing," TobyMac told The Tennessean last October. "But to watch him go through that, and watch him get bruised, it's not easy. So that's one of the ways life has changed. In that song, I just want him to know he's not alone."

"I still believe a song can move somebody's heart," he continued. "And I think that's important. It's easy when you've been doing it a long time to grow cold to that. But I haven't. Every song I write, I still think, 'This is for someone out there.' That's the way I go about it."

