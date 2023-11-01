Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle's Black Friday Sale is Here: Save Up to $800 on Top-Rated Mattresses, Bedding and More

Tuft & Needle
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:19 PM PDT, November 1, 2023

The Tuft & Needle Black Friday Sale is offering huge savings on mattresses, bedding and more sleep accessories.

As the clocks prepare to fall back an hour in just a few days and grant us the gift of extra sleep, it's the perfect time to recharge with a peaceful night's rest. If you've been looking to upgrade your bed, Black Friday brings the best mattress deals of the year. Right now, top-rated mattresses are all heavily discounted during Tuft & Needle's Black Friday Sale.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

Now through Friday, December 1, Tuft & Needle is offering discounts of up to $800 on mattresses and 25% off bedding and sleep accessories to complete your bedroom refresh. Plus, you can save an extra 15% off all mattresses when you bundle with a Mattress Protector, Down Alternative Pillow Set and any sheet set with the code ESSENTIAL15.

Tuft & Needle's Black Friday deals now feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area. 

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.

$1,395 $963

Shop Now

The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. Ahead, shop more of the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's Black Friday Sale.

T&N Original Mattress

T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Original Mattress

The Essential features bounce-back support and breathability from the brand's T&N Adaptive foam technology.

$745 $559

Shop Now

T&N Mint Mattress

T&N Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Mattress

The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover.

$1,095 $821

Shop Now

Organic Jersey Sheets

Organic Jersey Sheets
Tuft & Needle

Organic Jersey Sheets

Tuft & Needle's Organic Jersey Sheets effeciently wick away moisture are, offering a low-maintenance and breathable bedding solution.

$80 $60

Shop Now

Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Down Alternative Duvet Insert
Tuft & Needle

Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Tuft & Needle's Down Alternative Duvet Insert is available in light weight and medium weight to meet your sleeping needs.

$170 $145

Shop Now

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Organic Percale Sheet Set
Tuft & Needle

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Perfect for hot sleepers, these sheets are crisp, breathable, and made from organic cotton.

$160 $136

Shop Now

Hemp Duvet Cover

Hemp Duvet Cover
Tuft & Needle

Hemp Duvet Cover

Tuft & Needle's Hemp Duvet Cover is crafted with a lightweight, breathable weave to help you stay cool throughout the night. Plus, it’s naturally sustainable and free from harmful chemicals.

$250 $200

Shop Now

T&N Quilt

T&N Quilt
Tuft & Needle

T&N Quilt

Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season.

$220 $165

Shop Now

