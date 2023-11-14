Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle's Black Friday Sale Is Taking Up to $800 Off Mattresses and Bedding Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tuft & Needle Black Friday Sale 2023
Tuft & Needle
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:47 AM PST, November 14, 2023

The Tuft & Needle Black Friday Sale is offering huge savings on mattresses, bedding and more sleep accessories.

Whether you’re hosting guests this holiday season or you’re hoping to see a new bed under the tree come Christmas, Black Friday is unfolding with the best mattress deals of the year. For better sleep, top-rated mattresses are all heavily discounted during Tuft & Needle's Black Friday Sale right now. 

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

Now through Friday, December 1, Tuft & Needle is offering discounts of up to $800 on mattresses. Plus, you can save up to 25% on bedding and pillows to complete your bedroom refresh. 

Tuft & Needle's Black Friday deals feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area. 

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.

$1,395 $963

Shop Now

The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. Ahead, shop all the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's Black Friday Sale.

T&N Original Mattress

T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Original Mattress

The Essential features bounce-back support and breathability from the brand's T&N Adaptive foam technology.

$745 $559

Shop Now

T&N Mint Mattress

T&N Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Mattress

The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover.

$1,095 $821

Shop Now

Organic Jersey Sheets

Organic Jersey Sheets
Tuft & Needle

Organic Jersey Sheets

Tuft & Needle's Organic Jersey Sheets effeciently wick away moisture are, offering a low-maintenance and breathable bedding solution.

$80 $60

Shop Now

Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Down Alternative Duvet Insert
Tuft & Needle

Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Tuft & Needle's Down Alternative Duvet Insert is available in light weight and medium weight to meet your sleeping needs.

$170 $145

Shop Now

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Organic Percale Sheet Set
Tuft & Needle

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Perfect for hot sleepers, these sheets are crisp, breathable, and made from organic cotton.

$160 $136

Shop Now

Hemp Duvet Cover

Hemp Duvet Cover
Tuft & Needle

Hemp Duvet Cover

Tuft & Needle's Hemp Duvet Cover is crafted with a lightweight, breathable weave to help you stay cool throughout the night. Plus, it’s naturally sustainable and free from harmful chemicals.

$250 $200

Shop Now

T&N Quilt

T&N Quilt
Tuft & Needle

T&N Quilt

Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season.

$220 $165

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 11 Best Brooklinen Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 11 Best Brooklinen Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals to Kickstart Your Holiday Shopping

Sales & Deals

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals to Kickstart Your Holiday Shopping

Save540% on Mattresses at DreamCloud's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save540% on Mattresses at DreamCloud's Black Friday Sale

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Shop the Best Black Friday Deals on Casper Mattresses and Bedding

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Black Friday Deals on Casper Mattresses and Bedding

Save 40% on Nectar Mattresses with Deals Bigger Than Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save 40% on Nectar Mattresses with Deals Bigger Than Black Friday

Shop Purple's Black Friday Mattress Sale for Up to $500 Off

Sales & Deals

Shop Purple's Black Friday Mattress Sale for Up to $500 Off

Save Up to $1,050 on a New Nolah Mattress With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $1,050 on a New Nolah Mattress With Our Exclusive Code

Tags: