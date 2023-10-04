Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle's Fall Sale is Here: Save Up to 20% on Top-Rated Mattresses, Bedding and More

By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:58 AM PDT, October 4, 2023

The Tuft & Needle Fall Sale is offering up to 20% off mattresses, bedding and more sleep accessories.

As the seasons change, getting some refreshed rest is the best way to recharge after an action-packed summer. If you've been looking for the right time to upgrade your bed, fall brings a lot of the year's best mattress deals. Right now, top-rated mattresses are all heavily discounted during Tuft & Needle's Fall Sale.

Now through Sunday, October 22, Tuft & Needle is offering up to 20% off mattresses, bedding and sleep accessories to complete your bedroom refresh. Plus, you can save an extra 15% off all mattresses when you bundle with a Mattress Protector, Down Alternative Pillow Set and any sheet set with the code MATTRESS15.

Tuft & Needle's fall deals now feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area. 

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.

$1,395 $1,256

The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. Ahead, shop more of the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's Fall Sale.

T&N Original Mattress

T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Original Mattress

The Essential features bounce-back support and breathability from the brand's T&N Adaptive foam technology.

$745 $596

T&N Mint Mattress

T&N Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Mattress

The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover.

$1,095 $986

Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Down Alternative Duvet Insert
Tuft & Needle

Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Tuft & Needle's Down Alternative Duvet Insert is available in light weight and medium weight to meet your sleeping needs.

$170 $136

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Organic Percale Sheet Set
Tuft & Needle

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Perfect for hot sleepers, these sheets are crisp, breathable, and made from organic cotton.

$160 $120

T&N Quilt

T&N Quilt
Tuft & Needle

T&N Quilt

Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season.

$220 $176

Hemp Duvet Cover

Hemp Duvet Cover
Tuft & Needle

Hemp Duvet Cover

Tuft & Needle's Hemp Duvet Cover is crafted with a lightweight, breathable weave to help you stay cool throughout the night. Plus, it’s naturally sustainable and free from harmful chemicals.

$250 $200

