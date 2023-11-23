The Thanksgiving episodes of Friendsdidn't necessarily coin the term Friendsgiving -- but they may as well have!

The sitcom aired from 1994 to 2004 and nearly all of the 10 seasons (except for season 2) featured a memorable Thanksgiving episode! From competitive touch football to "traditional English trifle" to a Brad Pitt cameo, Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) make the season all the more special with these episodes.

ET has compiled a list of some of the most hysterical and memorable moments from the beloved Friends Thanksgiving episodes.

The episodes seem all the more special this year as it's the first Thanksgiving since the death of Matthew Perry, who passed away on Oct. 28 at age 54.



5. "The One With Rachel’s Other Sister" (Season 9)

Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

Christina Applegate guest stars as Rachel's older sister, Amy. After her married boyfriend cancels their dinner plans, she shows up in hopes of joining the gang at Monica and Chandler's apartment. It turns out that she's more shallow than Rachel ever was, and the Green sisters end up getting into a comical physical altercation. Amy manages to insult the whole gang -- but it's Monica's favorite fine china that suffers the most damage.



4. "The One Where Ross Got High" (Season 6)

NBCU Photo Bank

Ross and Monica's parents join the gang for the Thanksgiving festivities -- but when Monica tells her man, Chandler, that her parents aren't his biggest fans, he's determined to figure out why. Eventually, it's revealed that it's all Ross' fault, as he blamed Chandler for a few things he did during their college years.

Meanwhile, wanting to lend a hand, Rachel decides to cook a "traditional English trifle" but she gets her recipes mixed up. While it's inedible for the rest of the group, Joey doesn't seem to mind the concoction.



3. "The One With the Rumor" (Season 8)

Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

This episode introduced "I Hate Rachel Green" Fan Club. Brad Pitt, who was married to Aniston at the time the episode aired, plays Will Colbert, a former classmate of Rachel and the Gellars', who was overweight in high school but is now "rich and thin."

It's clear that Will still holds a grudge against Rachel for torturing him when they were teenagers. He reveals that he co-founded the "I Hate Rachel Green" Fan Club alongside Rachel's on-off flame, Ross -- and that the duo even started a little rumor about her.



2. "The One With the Football" (Season 3)

Monica and Ross take the word "competitive" to a whole new level when it comes to the Geller Bowl. The siblings will stop at nothing to win the coveted Geller Cup -- taking touch football to a hilarious extreme!



1. "The One With All The Thanksgivings" (Season 5)

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

This fan-favorite episode features the group discussing past Thanksgiving memories. While Monica and Joey's present-day turkey-head antics are hilarious, the flashback scenes also bring the laughs -- and epic '80s wardrobe choices.

This is also the episode where Chandler accidentally says "I love you" to Monica for the first time.

For more Friends, which is streaming on Max, and Thanksgiving fun, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Friends' | Inside the Iconic Sitcom's Lasting Legacy: Rare Interviews, Bloopers and More! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

How to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' for Free This Weekend

Dolly Parton's NFL Halftime Show: Here's How to Watch on Thanksgiving

Martha Stewart on Secret to Timeless Fashion, Thanksgiving Traditions

Related Gallery