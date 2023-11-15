The legendary performer will grace the field at the 2023 Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game.
The recipe for a wonderful Thanksgiving is simpler than you might think: All you need is turkey, family, football and the one and only Dolly Parton.
The Dallas Cowboys host a football matchup every Thanksgiving. This year, the Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders on Nov. 23 for a Turkey Day NFC East battle, airing on CBS. But watching Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys battle the Commanders' Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Allen isn't the only exciting thing taking place on the field because country music legend Dolly Parton will headline the game's halftime show.
Parton's performance serves as this year's celebratory kickoff of the Cowboys' 27-year tradition of raising awareness for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. "Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving," Parton said in a press release. "Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond."
This halftime show has epic potential. Dolly Parton has a deep library of classics to choose from — "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene," the list goes on — as well as songs from her new album, Rockstar, which is set for release on Nov. 17. Because this show takes place during the holiday season, Parton could dip into her festive catalog of Christmas tunes for the occasion.
What surprises are in store during The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show starring Dolly Parton? And who will win the Thanksgiving NFL game? The only way to find out is to watch. Read on to find out what time to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs the Washington Commanders and where to stream the game.
What Time Does the Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Start?
The Washington Commanders versus Dallas Cowboys game begins at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. This timing makes the game and Dolly Parton's performance the perfect Thanksgiving dinnertime entertainment duo.
How to Watch the Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Online
The Commanders vs Cowboys game will be broadcast on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+. A Paramount+ subscription allows you to access your local CBS station live, CBS Sports HQ, NFL Slimetime and Fantasy Football Today.
Watch the Cowboys vs Commanders on Paramount+
Aside from catching Dolly Parton's halftime show live, the best thing about signing up to watch the NFL on Paramount+ is that right now, the streaming service is offering 50% off annual plans, which means you'll only be paying $2.50/month for the Essential Plan or $5/month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
NFL fans can also watch the game online via other streaming platforms, including FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.
Watch the Cowboys vs Commanders and Dolly Parton Halftime Show on FuboTV
FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS for watching NFL livestreams and over 100 more live channels. Every game broadcast nationally or on the NFL Network will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.
Watch the Cowboys vs Commanders on Hulu + Live TV
With Hulu + Live TV, you’ll get over 85 live channels — including CBS — plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to ESPN+ and Disney+.
How to Watch the Cowboys vs Commanders Game and Dolly Parton Halftime Show for Free
While there is no way to stream the game for free, new Paramount+ subscribers can enjoy a one-week free trial of the streaming service when they sign up for the Essential or Premium plan.
More About Dolly Parton's New Album Rockstar
Rockstar, Dolly Parton's latest album, hits stores and music streaming services on Friday, Nov. 17. The artist known for country classics is taking on rock with original music and covers of tunes by Prince, Blondie and others.
Are Other Football Games Happening on Thanksgiving?
The Cowboys aren't the only NFL team that traditionally plays on Thanksgiving, as the Detroit Lions play every year on the holiday as well. This year, the Lions welcome the Green Bay Packers. Finally, on Thursday evening, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the San Francisco 49ers.
