The recipe for a wonderful Thanksgiving is simpler than you might think: All you need is turkey, family, football and the one and only Dolly Parton.

The Dallas Cowboys host a football matchup every Thanksgiving. This year, the Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders on Nov. 23 for a Turkey Day NFC East battle, airing on CBS. But watching Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys battle the Commanders' Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Allen isn't the only exciting thing taking place on the field because country music legend Dolly Parton will headline the game's halftime show.

Parton's performance serves as this year's celebratory kickoff of the Cowboys' 27-year tradition of raising awareness for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. "Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving," Parton said in a press release. "Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond."

This halftime show has epic potential. Dolly Parton has a deep library of classics to choose from — "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene," the list goes on — as well as songs from her new album, Rockstar, which is set for release on Nov. 17. Because this show takes place during the holiday season, Parton could dip into her festive catalog of Christmas tunes for the occasion.

What surprises are in store during The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show starring Dolly Parton? And who will win the Thanksgiving NFL game? The only way to find out is to watch. Read on to find out what time to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs the Washington Commanders and where to stream the game.

What Time Does the Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Start?

The Washington Commanders versus Dallas Cowboys game begins at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. This timing makes the game and Dolly Parton's performance the perfect Thanksgiving dinnertime entertainment duo.

How to Watch the Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Online

The Commanders vs Cowboys game will be broadcast on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+. A Paramount+ subscription allows you to access your local CBS station live, CBS Sports HQ, NFL Slimetime and Fantasy Football Today.

ET, Showtime and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

NFL fans can also watch the game online via other streaming platforms, including FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch the Cowboys vs Commanders Game and Dolly Parton Halftime Show for Free

While there is no way to stream the game for free, new Paramount+ subscribers can enjoy a one-week free trial of the streaming service when they sign up for the Essential or Premium plan.

More About Dolly Parton's New Album Rockstar

Rockstar, Dolly Parton's latest album, hits stores and music streaming services on Friday, Nov. 17. The artist known for country classics is taking on rock with original music and covers of tunes by Prince, Blondie and others.

Are Other Football Games Happening on Thanksgiving?

The Cowboys aren't the only NFL team that traditionally plays on Thanksgiving, as the Detroit Lions play every year on the holiday as well. This year, the Lions welcome the Green Bay Packers. Finally, on Thursday evening, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

