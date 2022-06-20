Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One died during a horrific car crash in Mexico that also resulted in six production members injured.

The Baja California Department of Culture also revealed on Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar are the two actors who died in the crash.

According to multiple reports, the crash happened Thursday as the actors and crew traveled near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. It's unclear at this time what led to the van they were riding in to crash, but reports say the van flipped over after running off the road in a desert area. The Associated Press reported that the crew was working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area.

A rep for Netflix tells ET, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident.”

The American Jesus Netflix series starts shooting today in Mexico, based on the book by @mrmarkmillar & @PeterGrossArt. Our best to our friends @LeopoldoGout, @everardogout and all the cast! pic.twitter.com/8lX6TLx8N0 — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 25, 2022

The Chosen One, based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, is about a 12-year-old boy who claims he's returned as Jesus Christ and possesses biblical powers as he vows to save mankind. Millar also created the comic books Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Jupiter's Legacy.

Redrum, the production company behind the project, tells ET, "All of us on the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident that occurred last Thursday, while on transit from Santa Rosalía, Baja California, to the local airport. We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy. Redrum has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident.”

It's unclear at this moment how the tragedy will impact production. The series started filming in April.

