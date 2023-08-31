Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was sporting a new look this week as he was photographed during a rare public sighting.

The 29-year-old former child actor has remained largely out of the spotlight since exiting the hit CBS sitcom in 2012. On Tuesday, he was spotted on his way to have lunch in Sherman Oaks, California, appearing to make a call on a flip phone and holding a large water bottle. He wore a relaxed gray hoodie and black shorts, sporting a full beard and a freshly shaved head, which he mostly kept covered with a gray beanie.

Jones has only been seen out and about a handful of times in recent years. Most recently, he was spotted walking outside his home in April and May of this year.

Jones became famous for playing Jake Harper on the hit CBS show, which he first joined at 10 years old. In 2010, he became the highest paid child actor in television history at 17, earning a reported $300,000 per episode.

However, in November 2012, he bashed the show in a video posted on the religious website, The Forerunner Chronicles. "If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men," Jones said. "I'm on Two and a Half Men and I don't want to be on it. Please stop watching it. Please stop filling your head with filth."

The comments, for which he later apologized, came during an apparent religious awakening for the actor in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

"I apologize if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed," he said in a statement later that month. "I never intended that."

ET caught up with Two and a Half Men creator, Chuck Lorre, in January 2013 at the People's Choice Awards, when he made it clear that he had no hard feelings towards Jones.

"He's part of the show. He's part of our family; we love him," Lorre said. "[I] can't really disagree with him -- the show's kind of filthy. What he said wasn't wrong. It might have been indiscrete, but, we aspire to [create] funny filth, so what are you going to do?"

Jones left the show at the end of the 10th season, but made a cameo in the series finale. In March 2014, however, he called himself "a paid hypocrite."

"It was difficult for me to be on the show and be part of something that was making light of topics in our world where there are really problems for a lot of people," Jones told Houston, Texas, television station KHOU. "I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn’t OK with it and I was still doing it."

