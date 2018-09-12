Korean pop superstars BTS kicked off the America's Got Talent semi-finals results show on Wednesday, and the audience at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood could hardly contain their excitement.

The band -- made up of performers Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin and RM -- took the stage for a show-stopping performance of their mega-hit single, "Idol," and sent fans into hysterics.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with AGT host Tyra Banks, following Tuesday's live semi-finals competition, where she struggled to contain her excitement over the band's performance, and the K-pop stars themselves.

"I love them so much! I mean we're posing together, we're dancing together. Like, I really, truly, for a lot of different reasons, love them," Banks shared.

The fashion model and TV personality said she even got some love from RM over her old daytime talk show, The Tyra Show.

"RM was saying that he loves me from back in the day of The Tyra Show," she recalled. "I'm like, 'Well how old were you when you were watching that?' He said he used to watch The Tyra Show in South Korea. I'm like, 'I love you for that!'"

Banks also reflected on the unbelievable reception that BTS has received from die-hard hard" fans in America. They recently became the first K-pop band to top the Billboard 200 charts and kicked off the North American leg of their Love Yourself tour -- selling out four shows at Los Angeles' Staples Center last week.

"I love that the fans in America are loving them. I think it's super important," Banks said. "I think you need to see representation of everybody… and for girls to be like, 'Oh my god! I [love them]!' is politically, socially and spiritually super strong."

ET also caught up with judge Heidi Klum, who joked that, due to the band's incredibly passionate fans, they had to put the show's security "on high alert."

"They're like what The Backstreet Boys were, right? Or The Beatles? Where every woman on this planet was going crazy," Klum said of BTS' hardcore fan base. "The pitch of screaming is just beyond… You can barely hear the song because the screaming of the audience is so loud."

For more on the K-pop megastars who have been taking America by storm, check out the video below.

