Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Final Week to Save 50% On Perricone MD, Sunday Riley and More
Despite the fact spring has just started, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is here for one more week full of major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skincare for a smooth transition into the sunnier days ahead, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale on now through Saturday, April 1.
For those unfamiliar, Ulta's bi-annual event is one of the beauty retailer's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, Perricone MD's balancing essence is on sale to help leave skin looking and feeling smooth, plump and revitalized. Another standout is Sunday Riley's rich but lightweight moisturizing cream that targets fine lines and wrinkles.
Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we've listed today's top deals at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.
Today's Best Ulta Beauty Deals: Tuesday, March 28
Fast-absorbing and intensely hydrating, this lightweight treatment formulated with amplified levels of the proven Cold Plasma Plus+ sciences to promote the most visible signs of healthy, youghtul-looking and balanced skin.
Perfect for sparse, thinning, over-plucked, or tail-less brows, this serum promotes the appearance of naturally fuller, bolder looking brows in just 6-8 weeks.
Rich but lightweight, this dual action ceramide-enriched moisturizer replenishes the skin with lasting hydration and strengthens the skin’s natural moisture barrier.
Philosophy's newest powerhouse member of the hope family is Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum, an ultra-lightweight, clean. hydrating facial serum that delivers powerful skin barrier protection.
