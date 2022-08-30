Shopping

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Save 50% on Bestsellers from Tarte, Kate Somerville, Lancome and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Ulta Beauty

The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeupfragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.

For those unfamiliar, this is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year; here's a rundown. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. On August 28, select MAC lipstick bullets will be $10.50 instead of $21; on September 7, seven different clean beauty products are a part of the markdown. Be sure to check the full schedule of sales and mark your calendar to snag your favorites—each product is discounted for one day only.

To score the best deals, here's the full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Shop today's best beauty steals below. 

Tuesday, August 30

Clinique High Impact Easy Liquid Eyeliner
Clinique High Impact Easy Liquid Eyeliner
Ulta
Clinique High Impact Easy Liquid Eyeliner

Get all the drama of a liquid eyeliner without the drama of putting it on. Clinique's mistake-proof pen creates a clean line in one steady sweep.

$23$12
TULA So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub
TULA So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub
Ulta
TULA So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub

A deeply exfoliating scrub that purifies skin and helps minimize the look of pores with powerful ingredients like pink salt, volcanic sand & witch hazel.

$34$17
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
Ulta
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulphate-free yep powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life. This cleanser is highly rated and gentle enough for everyone's skin.

$24$12
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation

This breathable, weightless, moisturizing formula helps to instantly mask imperfections, uneven texture and discoloration, according to Anastasia Beverly Hills. 

$38$19

Wednesday, August 31

Thursday, September 1

Friday, September 2

Saturday, September 3

Sunday, September 4

Monday, September 5

Tuesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 7

Thursday, September 8

Friday, September 9

Saturday, September 10

Sunday, September 11

Monday, September 12

Tuesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 14

Thursday, September 15

Friday, September 16

Saturday, September 17

