Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Save 50% On Shiseido Sunscreen, Peter Thomas Roth and More Today Only
Despite the fact spring has just started, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is here for one more week full of major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skincare for a smooth transition into the sunnier days ahead, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale on now through Saturday, April 1.
For those unfamiliar, Ulta's bi-annual event is one of the beauty retailer's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only.
Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we've listed today's top deals at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.
Today's Best Ulta Beauty Deals: Monday, March 27
Shiseido's award-winning Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion uses technology to become even stronger when it's exposed to heat, water and sweat. In addition to withstanding your active lifestyle, it goes on clear and is suitable for all skin types.
We love an interactive product, and this peeling gel is all kinds of fun. Use and watch as impurities visibly lift and peel away, leaving behind impossibly clear and smooth skin.
PÜR's bestselling, multi-tasking powder foundation has a lightweight feel and helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, redness, fine lines & wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon
12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More
The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts
The 10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Week
Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products
Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale
29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine