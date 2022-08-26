Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Save 50% on Tarte, Kate Somerville, Lancome, Urban Decay, and More
The holidays might be months away, but this event feels like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event starts Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.
For those unfamiliar, this is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year; here's a rundown. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. On August 28, select MAC lipstick bullets will be $10.50 instead of $21; on September 7, seven different clean beauty products are a part of the markdown. Be sure to check the full schedule of sales and mark your calendar to snag your favorites—each product is discounted for one day only.
To score the best sales, here's the full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
Sunday, August 28
Snag a MAC lipstick in your favorite colors, including best-selling cult favorite Ruby Woo.
Blur imperfections while letting your natural beauty shine through with this buildable coverage CC cream infused with SPF>
This cozy woody gourmand is a great scent for fall with notes of skin musk, vanilla bean, sandalwood, and tangerine.
Nourish your skin and target major signs of aging with this serum-cream hybrid.
Get soft, supple skin with this ultra-hydrating body cream for dry and sensitive skin.
Monday, August 29
Get your glow on with this sheer liquid highlighter from Tarte, available in 8 shimmering shades.
Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex.
Achieve glowing cheeks with ease using Nudestix's blush and highlight duo.
Tuesday, August 30
- 50% off Clinique Eyeliner
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
Was $38,Now $19
- 50% off Black-Owned Beauty Products
Wednesday, August 31
- 50% Off Too Faced Brow Products
- Smashbox X BECCA Under Eye Brightening Corrector
Was $33,Now $16
- Smashbox X BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Was $40,Now $20
- 50% off Select Lashes
Thursday, September 1
- Foreo Luna Mini 3
Was $179,Now $90
- StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum
Was $99,Now $50
- Clinque Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser
Was $29,Now $15
Friday, September 2
- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash
Was $52,Now $26
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum
Was $102,Now $51
- Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Was $27,Now $14
Saturday, September 3
- Clarins Total Eye Lift Eye Cream
Was $89,Now $45
- Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Was $25,Now $13
Sunday, September 4
- NARS Afterglow Lip Balm
Was $28,Now $14
- Estee Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45
Was $50,Now $25
Monday, September 5
- Beauty Blender BIO PURE Makeup Sponge
Was $20,Now $10
- Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner
Was $22,Now $11
- MAC Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara
Was $26,Now $13
Tuesday, September 6
- 50% off Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primers
- Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23
Was $70,Now $35
- 50% off select Perricone MD products
Wednesday, September 7
- BareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation
Was $37,Now $19
- 50% off Lancome Renergie Eye, Night, and Day creams
- 50% off select clean beauty products
Thursday, September 8
- Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Was $44,Now $22
- Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant
Was $64,Now $32
- 50% off Mented Cosmetics lip products
Friday, September 9
- Tula Clear It Up Acne Clearing and Tone Correcting Gel
Was $38,Now $19
- IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Was $26,Now $13
- Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Treatment
Was $56,Now $28
Saturday, September 10
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+
Was $44,Now $22
- 50% off IT Brushes for Ulta
- Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
Was $22,Now $11
Sunday, September 11
- Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Was $33,Now $17
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Waterproof, Smudge Proof Brow Pomade
Was $21,Now $12
- Lancome Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Was
$32,Now $16
Monday, September 12
- Too Faced Hangover Pillow Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment
Was $26,Now $13
- Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Was $103,Now $52
- 50% off select cruelty-free products
Tuesday, September 13
- 50% off Tarte Amazonian Clay blushes and bronzers
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
Was $42,Now $21
- Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff
Was $37,Now $19
Wednesday, September 14
- Estee Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Was $59,Wow $30
- 50% off MAC blushes
- St Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
Was $44,Now $22
- Kopari Beauty Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid
Was $32,Now $16
Thursday, September 15
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool
Was $199,Now $100
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder
Was $29,Now $15
Friday, September 16
- 50% off select Clinique products
- Serovital Advanced
Was $139,Now $70
- Lancome Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum with Bifidus Prebiotic
Was $52,Now $26
Saturday, September 17
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Was $32,Now $16
- 50% off Too Faced Hangover Primers
- r.e.m. beauty At The Borderline Eyeliner Marker
Was $19,Now $10
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Drops ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Line
Amazon Labor Day Deals: Fashion, Beauty, Electronics and More
QVC’s Big Beauty Sale Is Here—Save Up to 50% Off on Fan-Favorites
The 38 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022
TikTok is Obsessed with Valentino's Eye2Cheek Blush—Here's How To Shop
Ulta Forever Fabulous Sale: Last Chance to Shop Beauty Up to 50% Off