Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Save 50% on Tarte, Kate Somerville, Lancome, Urban Decay, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale
Ulta Beauty

The holidays might be months away, but this event feels like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event starts Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeupfragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.

Shop Ulta 21 Days of Beauty

For those unfamiliar, this is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year; here's a rundown. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. On August 28, select MAC lipstick bullets will be $10.50 instead of $21; on September 7, seven different clean beauty products are a part of the markdown. Be sure to check the full schedule of sales and mark your calendar to snag your favorites—each product is discounted for one day only.

To score the best sales, here's the full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale. 

Sunday, August 28

MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Matte
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Matte
Ulta
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Matte

Snag a MAC lipstick in your favorite colors, including best-selling cult favorite Ruby Woo.

$21$11
Tarte Shape Tape Cloud CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen
Tarte Shape Tape Cloud CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen
Ulta
Tarte Shape Tape Cloud CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen

Blur imperfections while letting your natural beauty shine through with this buildable coverage CC cream infused with SPF>

$39$20
Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Eau de Toilette
Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Eau de Toilette
Ulta
Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Eau de Toilette

This cozy woody gourmand is a great scent for fall with notes of skin musk, vanilla bean, sandalwood, and tangerine.

$46$23
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Nighttime Serum-in-Cream
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Nighttime Serum-in-Cream
Ulta
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Nighttime Serum-in-Cream

Nourish your skin and target major signs of aging with this serum-cream hybrid.

$84$42
L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream
L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream
Ulta
L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream

Get soft, supple skin with this ultra-hydrating body cream for dry and sensitive skin.

$49$25

Monday, August 29

Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand Vegan Liquid Highlighter
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand Vegan Liquid Highlighter
Ulta
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand Vegan Liquid Highlighter

Get your glow on with this sheer liquid highlighter from Tarte, available in 8 shimmering shades.

$29$15
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Ulta
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex.

$60$30
Nudestix Baby Nude Skin Kit
Nudestix Baby Nude Skin Kit
Ulta
Nudestix Baby Nude Skin Kit

Achieve glowing cheeks with ease using Nudestix's blush and highlight duo.

$45$23

