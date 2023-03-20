Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Sale: Score 50% Off Kopari, Smashbox, Stila and More Tooday Only
Despite the fact spring is about to begin, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale started March 12 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance and skincare products for the transition to warmer weather, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale on now through Saturday, April 1.
For those unfamiliar, this bi-annual event is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, six Smashbox primers are on sale along with Kopari's luxurious, lightweight sunscreen for primetime protection this season.
Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we’ve listed the first day's full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.
Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Deals: Monday, March 20
Developed to help makeup look better and last longer on set, Smashbox's primer gel instantly fills in fine lines and pores while nourishing skin with vitamins A & E.
This lightweight, gel broad spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen combines strong, safe sun protection with a hydrated glow for the sunny days ahead.
Tackle acne spots directly at the source with these innovative blemish patches that can easily be worn under makeup.
Stila's Heaven's Hue Highlighter is a lightweight, radiance-enhancing highlighter with a bouncy-to-the-touch texture that melts into skin for a barely-there feel.
