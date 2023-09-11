There's only one more week left of Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, so if your cosmetic bag or medicine cabinet could use a refresh, now's the time to save. The semi-annual beauty sale will wrap on Saturday, September 16, so there's still time to score 50% off some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

This week, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Stila, Kylie Cosmetics, Murad, Kiehl's, Sunday Riley, Tarte and OSEA. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Monday, September 11

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener Ulta Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener The Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener is a quick-fix facial treatment formulated with a trio of peptides to help tighten, firm and smooth the look of fine lines and deep wrinkles on your face. $49 $25 Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads Ulta Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads These facial treatment and cleansing pads have 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex to help clear up breakouts and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone, stated on the website. $48 $24 Shop Now

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Niacinamide Serum Ulta IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Niacinamide Serum This dark spot corrector facial serum contains 4% niacinamide and 1% ethyl vitamin C, making it perfect for reducing dark spots and discoloration. $35 $18 Shop Now

Kopari Beauty Ultra Restore Body Butter Ulta Kopari Beauty Ultra Restore Body Butter Restore skin and provide long-lasting hydration with Kopari's fast-absorbing, lighter-than-air whipped formula infused with a sweet coconut milk scent. $36 $18 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: