Sales & Deals

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Shop Today's Best Deals on Murad, Kiehl's and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Murad
Murad
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:27 AM PDT, September 12, 2023

It's the last week of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale. Shop today's best deals on your favorite products.

There's only one more week left of Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, so if your cosmetic bag or medicine cabinet could use a refresh, now's the time to save. The semi-annual beauty sale will wrap on Saturday, September 16, so there's still time to score 50% off some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

This week, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Stila, Kylie Cosmetics, Murad, Kiehl's, Sunday Riley, Tarte and OSEA. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Tuesday, September 12

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
Ulta

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

Formulated to promote cell turnover, this dark spot correcting serum from Murad uses glycolic acid and tranexamic acid to help reduce the appearance of dark spots. 

$83 $42

Shop Now

Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask

Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
Ulta

Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask

This detoxifying and purifying clay face mask helps reduce excess oil and minimize the look of pores to leave skin visibly more refined and feeling smooth.

$45 $23

Shop Now

Estée Lauder The Mattifier Shine Control Perfecting Primer + Finisher

Estée Lauder The Mattifier Shine Control Perfecting Primer + Finisher
Ulta

Estée Lauder The Mattifier Shine Control Perfecting Primer + Finisher

Get 50% off a must-have mattifying primer to create a silky-smooth canvas for makeup application. It controls oil and reduces shine for a healthy-looking finish.

$40 $20

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Your Glow On With 20 Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

Sales & Deals

Get Your Glow On With 20 Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: SkinStore, R+Co and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: SkinStore, R+Co and More

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Beauty & Wellness

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More

Beauty & Wellness

12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts

Beauty & Wellness

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

Shopping

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Best Lists

29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Tags: