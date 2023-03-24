Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Today's Best Deals On Murad, Too Faced, Peter Thomas Roth and More
Despite the fact spring has just started, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale started March 12 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance and skincare products for the transition to warmer weather, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale on now through Saturday, April 1.
For those unfamiliar, Ulta's bi-annual event is one of the beauty retailer's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only.
Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals deals, we've listed today's top deals at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.
Ulta 24-Hour Beauty Deals: Friday, March 24
Get the sexiest, most defined lashes possible with this intensely black volumizing and lengthening mascara from Too Faced.
Polish away dull skin and unearth your beautiful complexion with Murad's intensive cleanser with a trio of exfoliating acids and Jojoba skin-polishing beads to reveal younger-looking complexion.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener is a quick-fix eye treatment that instantly helps tighten, firm and smooth the look of under-eye bags, fine lines and wrinkles for a temporary effect.
