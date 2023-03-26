Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Today's Best Deals On Tula, Tarte, Mac and More
Despite the fact spring has just started, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is here with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skincare for a smooth transition into the sunnier days ahead, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale on now through Saturday, April 1.
For those unfamiliar, Ulta's bi-annual event is one of the beauty retailer's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only.
Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals deals, we've listed today's top deals at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.
Ulta 24-Hour Beauty Deals: Sunday, March 26
Save 50% on Tarte's TikTok-viral all-in-one plumping balm, gloss, color, and hydrating treatment.
Remove dirt and skin impurities at the source with Tula's cult classic cleanser — formulated with prebiotics, probiotic extracts and turmeric.
MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation is a one-step pressed powder and foundation that gives skin a 12-hour ultra-matte finish while controlling shine and without causing acne.
