Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Ends Soon! Shop Today's 50% Off Deals on PMD Beauty, Clinique and More
Despite the fact spring has just started, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is here for one more week full of major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skincare for a smooth transition into the sunnier days ahead, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale on now through Saturday, April 1.
For those unfamiliar, Ulta's bi-annual event is one of the beauty retailer's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, PMD's smart beauty tools are on sale to take your skincare routine to the next level. Another standout is Clinique's tinted moisturizer with powerful hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and activated aloe water.
Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we've listed today's top deals at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.
Today's Best Ulta Beauty Deals: Wednesday, March 29
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
Skip the expensive spa treatments, you can get the same results from home with this hand-held microdermabrasion device. It acts as a vacuum, suctioning off dead, dull skin cells while gently exfoliating to smooth the surface of both your face and body.
Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25 is a tinted hydrator that provides 12 hours of hydration, complexion perfection, and protection all in one.
