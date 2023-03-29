Despite the fact spring has just started, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is here for one more week full of major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skincare for a smooth transition into the sunnier days ahead, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale on now through Saturday, April 1.

Shop Today's 50% Off Deals

For those unfamiliar, Ulta's bi-annual event is one of the beauty retailer's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, PMD's smart beauty tools are on sale to take your skincare routine to the next level. Another standout is Clinique's tinted moisturizer with powerful hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and activated aloe water.

Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we've listed today's top deals at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.

Today's Best Ulta Beauty Deals: Wednesday, March 29

PMD Personal Microderm Classic Ulta PMD Personal Microderm Classic Skip the expensive spa treatments, you can get the same results from home with this hand-held microdermabrasion device. It acts as a vacuum, suctioning off dead, dull skin cells while gently exfoliating to smooth the surface of both your face and body. $159 $80 Shop Now

