Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Ends Today — Save 50% On Tarte, Clinique, Kylie Cosmetics and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale ends today, so beauty lovers have one last chance to save on rarely discounted bestsellers from top brands. Some of the best deals were saved for last with 50% off cult-favorite Tarte Shape Tape concealer and Kylie Cosmetics lip kits

If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skincare for a smooth transition into the sunnier days ahead, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until the next 21 Days of Beauty event in the fall.

To help you shop the best deals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Saturday, April 1

Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit
Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit
Ulta
Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit

Available in seven wearable shades, you can create a smudge-resistant, velvety, demi-matte lip look. Each kit includes the new, highly pigmented Velvet Liquid Lipstick and the fan favorite long-lasting lip liner. 

$32$16
Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes
Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes
Ulta
Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes

Kylie Jenner's eyeshadow palette contains 10 shades in two finishes: matte and metallic. These velvety smooth, easy-to-blend formulas glide on effortlessly while delivering a one-swipe color payoff.

$32$16
Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
Tarte Shape Tape
Ulta
Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer

With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.

$31$16
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Ulta
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra-creamy Shape Tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.

$31$16
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara

The angled brush and clump-free application gives a fanned-out look while the white tea-infused formula works to condition your lashes.

$30$15
StriVectin Peptight Tightening Neck Serum Roller
StriVectin Peptight Tightening Neck Serum Roller
Ulta
StriVectin Peptight Tightening Neck Serum Roller

Glide this peptide-powered neck serum roller onto skin to help improve horizontal lines on the neck and loss of definition along the jawline caused by always looking down at our phones. 

$79$40
Clinique All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Face Cleanser
Clinique All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Face Cleanser
Ulta
Clinique All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Face Cleanser

Clinique All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser is a cream-mousse cleanser that gently and effectively rinses away makeup.

$24$12

For more savings, check out all the best beauty sales and deals happening this weekend. 

