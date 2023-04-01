Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Ends Today — Save 50% On Tarte, Clinique, Kylie Cosmetics and More
Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale ends today, so beauty lovers have one last chance to save on rarely discounted bestsellers from top brands. Some of the best deals were saved for last with 50% off cult-favorite Tarte Shape Tape concealer and Kylie Cosmetics lip kits.
If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skincare for a smooth transition into the sunnier days ahead, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until the next 21 Days of Beauty event in the fall.
To help you shop the best deals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Saturday, April 1
Available in seven wearable shades, you can create a smudge-resistant, velvety, demi-matte lip look. Each kit includes the new, highly pigmented Velvet Liquid Lipstick and the fan favorite long-lasting lip liner.
Kylie Jenner's eyeshadow palette contains 10 shades in two finishes: matte and metallic. These velvety smooth, easy-to-blend formulas glide on effortlessly while delivering a one-swipe color payoff.
With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.
For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra-creamy Shape Tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.
The angled brush and clump-free application gives a fanned-out look while the white tea-infused formula works to condition your lashes.
Glide this peptide-powered neck serum roller onto skin to help improve horizontal lines on the neck and loss of definition along the jawline caused by always looking down at our phones.
Clinique All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser is a cream-mousse cleanser that gently and effectively rinses away makeup.
For more savings, check out all the best beauty sales and deals happening this weekend.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon
12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More
The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts
The 10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Week
Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products
Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale
29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine