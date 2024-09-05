Stock up and save on beauty must-haves during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially back, which means it's the perfect time to refresh your cosmetic bag and stock up on beauty essentials. The semi-annual sale runs through September 19, so now's your chance to score 50% off some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.
Today, some of the best beauty deals include favorites from Murad, Clinique, Tula, Morphe and Benefit Cosmetics. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, skin care and hair care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
To help you score the best beauty deals before they're gone, we've listed today's top picks from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
Ulta's Best Beauty Deals Today: Thursday, September 5
Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++
Powerful and antioxidant-rich, Murad's Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 shields and revitalizes environmentally stressed skin.
Clinique Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Foundation
This dermatologist-developed liquid formula is formulated with vitamin C and Broad Spectrum SPF 15 to protect against future discoloration.
Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara
Benefit Cosemtics' best-selling fanning and volumizing mascara features a Full-Flex Fiber Brush that lifts root-to-tip and reaches corner-to-corner.
TULA 24-7 Ultra Hydration Triple-Hydra Complex Day & Night Serum
TULA's 24-7 Ultra Hydration Triple-Hydra Complex Day & Night Serum deeply hydrates the skin and works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser
Get 50% off Clinique's lightweight full-coverage concealer that instantly perfects and visibly de-puffs over time.
Morphe x Ariel Signature Eyes 8-Piece Eye Brush Set
This set of 8 brushes offers every tool you'll need to create the most show-stopping look imaginable.
AG Care Curl Fresh Definer Silicone-Free Soft Hold Styling Cream
Revitalize your curls and add definition with AG Care's Curl Fresh Definer Silicone-Free Soft Hold Styling Cream.
RELATED CONTENT: