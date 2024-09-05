Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially back, which means it's the perfect time to refresh your cosmetic bag and stock up on beauty essentials. The semi-annual sale runs through September 19, so now's your chance to score 50% off some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

Today, some of the best beauty deals include favorites from Murad, Clinique, Tula, Morphe and Benefit Cosmetics. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, skin care and hair care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best beauty deals before they're gone, we've listed today's top picks from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

Ulta's Best Beauty Deals Today: Thursday, September 5

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: