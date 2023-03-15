Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is On Now: Score 50% Off Stila, Murad, Lorac and More Today Only
Attention all beauty lovers, skincare savants and luxury fragrance fans: Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is the sale you've been waiting for.
Despite the fact spring is about to begin, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event began Sunday, March 12 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance and skincare products for the transition to warmer weather, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale on now through Saturday, April 1.
For those unfamiliar, this bi-annual event is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, Stila's award-winning liquid eye liner is on sale along with Murad's Targeted Wrinkle Corrector that blurs skin better than the TikTok beauty filter — and has some seriously hydrating benefits, too.
Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, Too Faced, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we’ve listed the first day's full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.
Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Deals: Wednesday, March 15
Score the iconic Stila liquid eyeliner for only $12! Stila's award-winning Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner glides on with ease, won't smudge or run, and stays in place until you say when.
Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 50% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity on contact.
This multitasking tinted crème provides a matte finish by blending easily and helping minimize the look of pores and skin imperfections. Illuminate your skin while protecting it with broad-spectrum SPF 20.
House your serums, organics, vitamins, creams, masks, and facial tools at optimum temperatures in the Flawless Beauty Fridge from Finishing Touch.
