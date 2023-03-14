Shopping

Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is On Now: Shop 50% Off Elizabeth Arden, Dermablend and More

By Lauren Gruber
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2023
Attention all beauty lovers, skincare savants and luxury fragrance fans: Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is the sale you've been waiting for. 

Despite the fact spring is about to begin, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event began Sunday, March 12 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance and skincare products for the transition to warmer weather, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale on now through Saturday, April 1.

Shop Today's 50% Off Deals

For those unfamiliar, this bi-annual event is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, Elizabeth Arden's anti-aging facial serum is on sale along with sleep masks and eye gels from Korres, Belif, and Patchology to help replenish and revive skin overnight. 

Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, Murad, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we’ve listed the first day's full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below. 

Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Deals: Tuesday, March 14

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum
Ulta
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum

Experience a triple-powered capsule of lightweight, silky-smooth serum that focuses on enhancing skins' barrier repair function, increasing moisture within the surface of the skin and minimizing the visible signs of aging. 

$114$57
belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask
belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask
Ulta
belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask

belif's Aqua bomb sleeping mask is a jelly-pudding sleeping mask with a pillow-proof formula that aims to replenish and revive dull, dry skin with explosive hydration for a dewy, radiant glow.

$38$19
Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35 3-in-1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfecter
Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35 3-in-1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfecter
Ulta
Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35 3-in-1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfecter

A weightless goat milk sunscreen, moisturizer, and primer all in one. Formulated with natural Zinc Oxide, this 3-in-1 mineral sunscreen acts as a physical shield against harmful UV rays and blue light while leaving skin brighter and more hydrated.

$27$14
KORRES Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial
KORRES Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial
Ulta
KORRES Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial

Shoppers love the cult-favorite sleeping facial from KORRES for turning dull uneven texture and tone into glowing, smooth, plump skin by morning.

$50$25
NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color
NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color
Ulta
NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color

Multi-tasking for eyes, lips and cheeks, the skin-loving, dewy blush from NUDESTIX provides a pop of sheer, fresh color.

$35$18
Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels
Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels
Ulta
Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels

With nighttime being the best time to repair skin, put fine lines and fatigue to bed with a powerful 5-minute nightly dose of anti-aging Retinol and Peptides.

$20$10

