Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is On Now: Shop 50% Off R.E.M. Beauty, Elemis, Urban Decay and More
Attention all beauty lovers, skincare savants and luxury fragrance fans: Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is the sale you've been waiting for.
Despite the fact spring is about to begin, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event began Sunday, March 12 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance and skincare products for the transition to warmer weather, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale on now through Saturday, April 1.
For those unfamiliar, this bi-annual event is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette is on sale along with Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream — an anti-wrinkle moisturizer that is loved for revealing a smooth and rejuvenated complexion.
Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, Murad, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we’ve listed the first day's full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.
Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Deals: Monday, March 13
Experience the super moisturizing, yet ultra-light anti-aging day cream that is clinically proven to improve hydration, leaving skin looking and feeling firmer and more radiant.
Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty eyeshadow palette includes a mix of 6 ultra-blendable mattes and shimmers with a silky, lightweight feel.
Brighten, reduce dark circles, hydrate, and depuff with Kinship's energizing eye cream. The soft-focus blurring effect reduces the look of fine lines while leaving your under eyes looking well-rested.
Lancôme's #1 artistry face makeup primer makes sure makeup glides on seamlessly and helps color stay more true and vibrant. La Base Pro also diffuses light to visibly reduce lines to provide a refined skin texture.
Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick is a super-pigmented, long-lasting vegan lipstick that goes on smoothly and evenly, leaving lips feeling nourished and hydrated with aloe vera and avocado oil.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon
12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More
The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts
The 10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Week
Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products
Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale
29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine