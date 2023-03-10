Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Starts Today: Shop 50% Off Tarte, MAC, Peach & Lily and More
Attention all beauty lovers, skincare savants and luxury fragrance fans: Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event has started.
Despite the fact spring is about to begin, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event begins today, Sunday, March 12 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance and skincare products for the transition to warmer weather, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale on now through Saturday, April 1.
For those unfamiliar, this bi-annual event is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, Tarte's vegan Face Tape Foundation is on sale along with two Korean skincare favorites — Peach & Lily's serum and matcha-based moisturizer.
Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, Murad, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we’ve listed the first day's full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.
Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Deals: Sunday, March 12
If long, fluttery lashes are your endgame, add this mascara to your cart. The popular mascara is currently 50% off.
This foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for any season.
Dealing with dry skin? This moisturizer from Peach & Lily has antioxidants and peptides to help hydrate skin.
Formulated with 10% lactic acid and natural extracts, this serum from Peach & Lily is designed to help resurface skin for that healthy glow.
This little pot contains beautiful, blendable cream eyeshadows that can create bold and subtle looks depending on your preference. Score any of the 15 shades for 50% off right now.
Pimple patches, like these from ZitSticka, have become a viral sensation on TikTok. Simply put them on your breakout before bed and the small patches containing salicylic acid and niacinamide can help reduce the appearance of pimples and acne.
Sunscreen is vital, but for those with acne sometimes sunscreen can cause even more breakouts. ZitSticka's SPF 50 sunscreen serum is specially formulated for those with problem skin.
Clean your brushes in a snap with this brush cleanser from IT Brushes. Simply wet your brush and rub it on the cleansing bar to remove makeup build-up.
Get those brows on fleek with this Airbrush Essentials Brow Set featuring mini scissors and a brow brush.
