Under $25 Items From Forever 21 That Are Perfect for Summer
Warm-weather deals are here! Right now, Forever 21 has a ton of summer-friendly new arrivals for under $25.
The women's fashion retailer has curated a wide selection of budget-friendly tops, dresses, skirts, shorts, swimwear, accessories, shoes, men's items and more -- plus, shoppers can take 30% off any purchase of $85 or more with promo code SUMMER30.
No matter what your summer has in store, a new outfit (or two) at the right price can make all the difference.
Below, check out our picks from Forever 21's under-$25 new arrivals.
Super flattering, super comfortable -- the perfect dress for warm days and nights.
We love summer outfits that involve putting on only one piece.
Comfy high-rise shorts you can wear all day, every day.
A quick way to dress up your loungewear ensemble: a cute layered necklace.
Relax in the sun in this ribbed knit one-piece bathing suit featuring a deep V-neck, halter neckline and cheeky bottom.
Slip-on shoes were made for the lazy days of summer.
Hop on the tie-dye trend with these cool biker shorts.
Brighten up your next workout with this open-back tank.
