Under $25 Items From Forever 21 That Are Perfect for Summer

Warm-weather deals are here! Right now, Forever 21 has a ton of summer-friendly new arrivals for under $25.

The women's fashion retailer has curated a wide selection of budget-friendly tops, dresses, skirts, shorts, swimwear, accessories, shoes, men's items and more -- plus, shoppers can take 30% off any purchase of $85 or more with promo code SUMMER30.

No matter what your summer has in store, a new outfit (or two) at the right price can make all the difference.

Below, check out our picks from Forever 21's under-$25 new arrivals.

Ruched Bodycon Tank Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Ruched Bodycon Tank Dress Forever 21 $17.99 at Forever 21

Super flattering, super comfortable -- the perfect dress for warm days and nights.

Plus Size Floral Print Romper Forever 21 Forever 21 Plus Size Floral Print Romper Forever 21 $18 at Forever 21

We love summer outfits that involve putting on only one piece.

Camo Print Shorts Forever 21 Forever 21 Camo Print Shorts Forever 21 $15 at Forever 21

Comfy high-rise shorts you can wear all day, every day.

Crescent Moon Pendant Layered Necklace Forever 21 Forever 21 Crescent Moon Pendant Layered Necklace Forever 21 $5.99 at Forever 21

A quick way to dress up your loungewear ensemble: a cute layered necklace.

Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit Forever 21 Forever 21 Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit Forever 21 $22.99 at Forever 21

Relax in the sun in this ribbed knit one-piece bathing suit featuring a deep V-neck, halter neckline and cheeky bottom.

Slip-On Kitten Heels Forever 21 Forever 21 Slip-On Kitten Heels Forever 21 $22 at Forever 21

Slip-on shoes were made for the lazy days of summer.

Tie-Dye Biker Shorts Forever 21 Forever 21 Tie-Dye Biker Shorts Forever 21 $12 at Forever 21

Hop on the tie-dye trend with these cool biker shorts.

Active Split-Back Swing Cami Forever 21 Forever 21 Active Split-Back Swing Cami Forever 21 $9.99 at Forever 21

Brighten up your next workout with this open-back tank.

