Under $25 Items From Forever 21 That Are Perfect for Summer

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Forever 21/@ohlovelylilie

Warm-weather deals are here! Right now, Forever 21 has a ton of summer-friendly new arrivals for under $25.

The women's fashion retailer has curated a wide selection of budget-friendly tops, dresses, skirts, shorts, swimwear, accessories, shoes, men's items and more -- plus, shoppers can take 30% off any purchase of $85 or more with promo code SUMMER30.

No matter what your summer has in store, a new outfit (or two) at the right price can make all the difference.

Below, check out our picks from Forever 21's under-$25 new arrivals.

Ruched Bodycon Tank Dress
Forever 21
Ruched Bodycon Tank Dress
Forever 21
Ruched Bodycon Tank Dress
Forever 21

Super flattering, super comfortable -- the perfect dress for warm days and nights.

Plus Size Floral Print Romper
Forever 21
Plus Size Floral Print Romper
Forever 21
Plus Size Floral Print Romper
Forever 21

We love summer outfits that involve putting on only one piece.

Camo Print Shorts
Forever 21
Camo Print Shorts
Forever 21
Camo Print Shorts
Forever 21

Comfy high-rise shorts you can wear all day, every day.

Crescent Moon Pendant Layered Necklace
Forever 21
Crescent Moon Pendant Layered Necklace
Forever 21
Crescent Moon Pendant Layered Necklace
Forever 21

A quick way to dress up your loungewear ensemble: a cute layered necklace.

Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21
Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21
Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21

Relax in the sun in this ribbed knit one-piece bathing suit featuring a deep V-neck, halter neckline and cheeky bottom.

Slip-On Kitten Heels
Forever 21
Slip-On Kitten Heels
Forever 21
Slip-On Kitten Heels
Forever 21

Slip-on shoes were made for the lazy days of summer.

Tie-Dye Biker Shorts
Forever 21
Tie-Dye Biker Shorts
Forever 21
Tie-Dye Biker Shorts
Forever 21

Hop on the tie-dye trend with these cool biker shorts.

Active Split-Back Swing Cami
Forever 21
Active Split-Back Swing Cami
Forever 21
Active Split-Back Swing Cami
Forever 21

Brighten up your next workout with this open-back tank.

