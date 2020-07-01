Shopping

Fourth of July Outfit Ideas to Try for the Long Weekend

Fourth of July outfit ideas
July 4th is coming up and it'll look a bit different this year.

If you're itching to do something for the long weekend and you're able to have a plan, here are some outfit ideas to try for the holiday.

Whether you're having a small, social distanced gathering at the pool or beach, backyard BBQ with immediate family members, going on a mini road trip with a beau or simply staying in, we've gathered great summer style options you can wear all season long. Plus, don't forget to shop the sales happening during Fourth of July. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's outfit ideas.

Mask On 

Don't forget your mask for every outing! Old Navy has multiple colors and prints to choose from. Check out more face masks to shop online.

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Beach or Pool 

This stunning, sleek red one-shoulder bathing suit from Jade Swim can be worn as a swimsuit or bodysuit.

Apex One-Shoulder Swimsuit
Jade Swim Apex One-Shoulder Swimsuit
Apex One-Shoulder Swimsuit
Levi's 501 cutoff denim shorts are a summer staple.

501 Jean Shorts
Levi's 501 Jean Shorts
501 Jean Shorts
These Reef slide sandals feature a plush, contoured footbed and platform height.

Cushion Bounce Vista Hi Sandal
Reef Cushion Bounce Vista Hi Sandal
Cushion Bounce Vista Hi Sandal
A woven tote to pack snacks, drinks and towels. 

Barnet Metallic Straw Packable Woven Tote
Nordstrom Barnet Metallic Straw Packable Woven Tote
Barnet Metallic Straw Packable Woven Tote
Sharp cat-eye sunnies from Lizzo's collection for Quay. 

Flex
Quay x Lizzo Flex
Flex
Outdoor BBQ 

This floaty design from H&M with smocked bodice, tiered skirt and shoulder ties is sunshine in dress form.  

Smocked Cotton Dress
H&M Smocked Cotton Dress
Smocked Cotton Dress
Soludos espadrille wedges are stylish and easy to walk in, especially on grass. 

Soludos Lyon 2.75" Wedge
Soludos Lyon 2.75" Wedge
Soludos Lyon 2.75" Wedge
Statement hoop earrings by Gorjana with sunburst engraving. 

Azul Hoops
Gorjana Azul Hoops
Azul Hoops
An elegant crossbody bag with gold hardware. 

Metal Accent Shoulder Bag
Charles & Keith Metal Accent Shoulder Bag
Metal Accent Shoulder Bag
Road Trip

This Madewell jacket with snap pockets is great as a lightweight layer.

Dispatch Jacket
Madewell Dispatch Jacket
Dispatch Jacket
A breathable tie-dye tee with relaxed fit.

Organic Daily Tie Dye Commute Tee
Athleta Organic Daily Tie Dye Commute Tee
Organic Daily Tie Dye Commute Tee
Easy, effortless boyfriend jeans you'll be comfortable in during the long drive.

High Waist Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
1822 Denim High Waist Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
High Waist Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
Take an extra 40% off these comfy Kenneth Cole leather sneakers at checkout.

Kam Leather Sneaker
Kenneth Cole Kam Leather Sneaker
Kam Leather Sneaker
REGULARLY $120

A nylon Rebecca Minkoff backpack is the perfect on-the-go bag to keep your essentials handy. 

Julian Nylon Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff Julian Nylon Backpack
Julian Nylon Backpack
REGULARLY $148

Staying In

A ribbed cropped t-shirt from Lou & Grey with lettuce edge hem.

Lou & Grey Ribbed Cropped Top
Lou & Grey Ribbed Cropped Top
Lou & Grey Ribbed Cropped Top
Get the matching pant.

Ribbed Wide Leg Pants
Lou & Grey Ribbed Wide Leg Pants
Ribbed Wide Leg Pants
