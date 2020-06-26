Shopping

Up to 50% Off Levi's Jeans at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Levi's Sale
The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- kicked off on Monday. The Amazon sale launched Monday as an effort to support brands that saw a decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale.

The Amazon Summer Sale event is offering top-notch deep discounts on Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets and other denim. Among the huge Levi's jeans discounts are markdowns up to 50% off!

Right now at the Amazon Summer Sale, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim in select styles including Levi's jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deep discounts like this, why not grab a perfect pair of jeans from the brand to prepare for fall or shorts for the summer heat.

The Amazon sale launched Monday as an effort to support brands that saw a decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. Fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, and so many others have loads of  dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry on sale via the Big Style Sale event on Amazon. Check here for other brands featured in the Big Style Sale from Amazon, and keep checking back with us daily for our favorite Amazon sale picks. 

The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selections from the Levi's sale at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's

A classic denim jacket is a season-less staple. 

REGULARLY $79.50

Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's

This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair. 

REGULARLY $69.50

High Rise Shorts
Levi's
Levi's High Rise Shorts
Amazon
High Rise Shorts
Levi's

Must-have denim shorts to wear with tees, blouses and tanks. 

REGULARLY $44.50

Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's

Straight-leg jeans you can pair with anything. 

REGULARLY $49.99

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's

Featuring an ultra high-waist fit. 

REGULARLY $79.50

721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's

White jeans are great for summer. 

REGULARLY $59.50

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's

These distressed jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.

REGULARLY $79.50

Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's
Women's Mid Length Shorts
Amazon
Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's

Hot days call for cool shorts like these. 

REGULARLY $44.50

High Rise Short
Levi's
Levi's 501 High Rise Short
Amazon
High Rise Short
Levi's

These shorts are great for outdoor summer adventures. 

REGULARLY $49.50

711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. 

REGULARLY $59.50

