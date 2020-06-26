Up to 50% Off Levi's Jeans at the Amazon Summer Sale
The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- kicked off on Monday. The Amazon sale launched Monday as an effort to support brands that saw a decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale.
The Amazon Summer Sale event is offering top-notch deep discounts on Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets and other denim. Among the huge Levi's jeans discounts are markdowns up to 50% off!
Right now at the Amazon Summer Sale, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim in select styles including Levi's jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deep discounts like this, why not grab a perfect pair of jeans from the brand to prepare for fall or shorts for the summer heat.
The Amazon sale launched Monday as an effort to support brands that saw a decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. Fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, and so many others have loads of dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry on sale via the Big Style Sale event on Amazon. Check here for other brands featured in the Big Style Sale from Amazon, and keep checking back with us daily for our favorite Amazon sale picks.
The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selections from the Levi's sale at the Amazon Summer Sale.
A classic denim jacket is a season-less staple.
This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair.
Must-have denim shorts to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.
Straight-leg jeans you can pair with anything.
Featuring an ultra high-waist fit.
White jeans are great for summer.
These distressed jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.
Hot days call for cool shorts like these.
These shorts are great for outdoor summer adventures.
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans.
