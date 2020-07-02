Shopping

Up to 50% Off Levi's Jeans, Jackets and Shorts at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale has started this week and Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets are one of the biggest sellers. The shopping event is offering top-notch, deep discounts on Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets and other denim. Among the huge Levi's jeans discounts are markdowns up to 50% off!

Right now at the Amazon Summer Sale, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim in select styles including Levi's jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deep discounts like this, why not grab a perfect pair of jeans from the brand to prepare for fall or shorts for the summer heat.

The Amazon sale launched Monday as an effort to support brands that saw a decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. Fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, and so many others have loads of  dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry on sale via the Big Style Sale event on Amazon. Check here for other brands featured in the Big Style Sale from Amazon. 

Shop Levi's deals at the Amazon Big Style Sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks. 

Super soft, stretchy straight-leg jeans that keep shape.

Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jeans
Amazon
Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jeans
Levi's
REGULARLY $25.99

This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair. 

Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's
REGULARLY $69.50

Must-have denim shorts to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.  

High Rise Shorts
Levi's
Levi's High Rise Shorts
Amazon
High Rise Shorts
Levi's
REGULARLY $44.50

Versatile jeans you can pair with anything.  

Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's
REGULARLY $49.99

Featuring an ultra high-waist fit. 

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
REGULARLY $79.50

These distressed jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's
REGULARLY $69.50

Hot days call for cool shorts like these.  

Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's
Women's Mid Length Shorts
Amazon
Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's
REGULARLY $44.50

These shorts are great for outdoor summer adventures.  

High Rise Short
Levi's
Levi's 501 High Rise Short
Amazon
High Rise Short
Levi's
REGULARLY $49.50

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. 

711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's
REGULARLY $59.50

