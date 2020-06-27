Up to 60% Off Sneakers at the Amazon Summer Sale

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of options to shop.

We shopped this massive summer sale event for you and rounded up our picks from brand names including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more.

The Amazon sale kicked off this week with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals up to 80% off on essential items and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this weekend including dresses, luggage, sandals, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's deal picks for both men and women, and keep checking back for more discounted price offers from Amazon's Summer Sale.

Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe Saucony Amazon Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe Saucony These running basics are on deep discount at the Amazon Big Style Sale in many sizes and colors right now. REGULARLY $60 Starting at $31.70 at Amazon

Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe Mizuno Amazon Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe Mizuno Run like the wind in these smooth sneakers at a great deal from Mizuno. REGULARLY $119.95 Starting at $59.98 at Amazon

Women’s Caliber 440 Steve Madden Amazon Women’s Caliber 440 Steve Madden A great deal on this wedge heel sneaker. REGULARLY $91.95 $31.86 at Amazon

Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer Reebok Amazon Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer Reebok A sneaker for high intensity training. The outsole has a mixed grip pattern giving you solid traction. REGULARLY $90 $63.88 at Amazon

Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers Keds Amazon Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers Keds The Amazon Summer Sale offers this sparkly take on a classic sneaker! REGULARLY $100 $75 at Amazon

Rainbow Wave Sneakers Soludos Amazon Rainbow Wave Sneakers Soludos A playful sneaker perfect for the summer. REGULARLY $139 $104.25 at Amazon

Superga Women's 2790 Acotw Superga Amazon Superga Women's 2790 Acotw Superga Fashion-forward canvas sneaker for everyday style. $27 and up

Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos Amazon Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos Sunrise and sunset embroidered sneakers are perfect for summer. $88.61 and up

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney REGULARLY $230 Starting at $172.50

Women's Low-Top Trainers Cole Haan Amazon Women's Low-Top Trainers Cole Haan A great deal on the perfect city sneaker. REGULARLY $150 $44.63 at Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe ASICS Amazon ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe ASICS This ASCIS walking shoe is perfect for everyday wear both around town and during your exercise routine. $52 at Amazon

Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker ECCO Amazon Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker ECCO Step out in style with these lightweight leather sneakers, offered in a variety of color combos. REGULARLY $109.95 Starting at $45.76 at Amazon

