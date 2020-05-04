The Skywalker Saga is the past and Disney+ is the future for the galaxy far, far away.

"We're really starting to put pen to paper and figure out where we're headed beyond this," Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy told ET upon the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. "I think The Mandalorian is certainly an indication of some of the ideas that are percolating. We're having fun thinking about the future!"

Though the saga of Luke and Leia has been the most prevailing storyline throughout the years, it hasn't been the only one: Lucasfilm expanded the Star Wars-verse in numerous animated projects and Star Wars Stories such as Rogue One and Solo. But as the studio looks to the what's next -- having taken a hiatus from anthology films while finding new life in live-action TV -- for the first time in a long time, anything is possible. Here's everything we do know is coming.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Skywalker Legacy (Out Now)

Whether you want to spend some more quality time with Poe and Finn or pick at plot holes until you go mad or just watch Babu Frik yell "BABU FRIK!" for the rest of eternity, TROS is now available digitally and on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as streaming on Disney+, marking the first time all nine of the Skywalker Saga films are available together.

The bonus materials include a feature-length documentary, The Skywalker Legacy, which charts the making of the movie, as well as featurettes looking at the puppetry and creature creation, the newest droid D-O, and a special reunion, of sorts, as Warwick Davis dons the Ewok costume once more.

Directed by: J.J. Abrams

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran and Billy Dee Williams

Find out even more about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker here.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Out Now)

The Skywalker Saga isn't the only long-running Star Wars story drawing to a close: After being cancelled in 2013, The Clone Wars was unexpectedly revived in 2018, with Dave Filoni returning for 12 final episodes to conclude the stories of Anakin and Obi-Wan, Ahsoka Tano and Rex and more.

The seventh season is streaming on Disney+, involving a band of mutant clones called the Bad Batch, Ahsoka's journey after leaving the Jedi Order and the Seige of Mandalore. The series finale dropped on May 4, and EP Dave Filoni break it down for ET in an exclusive postmortem.

Showrunner: Dave Filoni

Starring: Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Ashley Eckstein and Tom Kane

Find out even more about The Clone Wars here.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Streaming on Disney+)

Ahead of a season two drop, Disney+ is offering up an in-depth look at the making of The Mandalorian's first season in an eight-part docuseries. Through interviews, never-before-seen footage and roundtable conversations hosted by creator Jon Favreau, each episode "explores a different facet" of the series' creation.

Per the official announcement, some such topics include "the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy."

The Mandalorian, Season 2 (October 2020)

Disney+

The same day The Mandalorian's season 1 finale episode dropped on the streamer, series creator Jon Favreau took to Twitter to announce everybody's favorite bounty hunter and his adorable green sidekick will return for a second season in 2020. Favreau tweeted the news alongside a photo of a Gamorrean (or other Gammorrean-like creature).

Little is known, plot-wise, of what season two will entail, but new chapters will surely pick up the major threads left dangling at the end of the first eight episodes: Mando's new mission to return The Child to its home planet, which will be that much more complicated now that Moff Gideon has been established as the Darksaber-wielding big bad. As of May, the season is "in post-production."

Showrunner: Jon Favreau

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito

Find out even more about The Mandalorian here.

Cassian Andor Rogue One Prequel Series (TBA)

Walt Disney Studios

The second live-action Star Wars series in the Disney+ pipeline centers on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, with Alan Tudyk reprising his role as droid sidekick K-2SO. The spy thriller is set prior to the events of Rogue One -- "during the formative years of the Rebellion" -- as the duo set out to "restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

The series was originally set to go into production in 2019, but Luna told ET that it will shoot this year. "It's happening," he said. "It's not the typical way of approaching a story. It's about how things happen, which in fact is the same as Rogue One. You know the ending, but you don't know how it happened. We have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting."

Showrunner: Tony Gilroy (Rogue One)

Starring: Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough

Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Series (TBA)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ewan McGregor portrayed the Jedi master in Episodes I through III, but fans have been calling for him to reprise the role for years -- a plea that was finally met when Lucasfilm revealed at 2019's D23 Expo that the actor would, in fact, be returning as Obi-Wan for a Disney+ limited series.

At the time, McGregor said the scripts were written and the show would film in 2020. But when reports surfaced claiming that the series was being put on hold, McGregor set the record straight for ET: "The scripts are really, really good. They want to make them better," he said. "They just slid the production to shooting next year, so it's not as dramatic as it sounds... We're airing on the same day and all that."

The series follows the adventures of Obi-Wan between Revengers of the Sith and A New Hope, with The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow on board to direct. ("We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan," Kathleen Kennedy said.)

Showrunner: Hossein Amini

Starring: Ewan McGregor

Untitled Taika Waititi Movie (TBA)

Disney+

When it was first reported that Waititi had been tapped to direct his own Star Wars movie, he reacted with this Jedi mind trick: "Listen, what does 'approached' even mean?" he told ET in February. "I've seen Star Wars. That's about as far as it got."

Turns out, that is not as far as it got: Waititi is officially helming a Star Wars feature film, Lucasfilm announced, and will co-write the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917). Waititi previously directed the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian, along with voicing the bounty droid IG-11.

Directed by: Taika Waititi

Untitled Leslye Headland Disney+ Series (TBA)

Ethan Miller/FilmMagic

Lucasfilm confirmed the Russian Doll showrunner is in-development on a new Disney+ series, which she will write, executive produce and showrun the streaming show. No official details regarding what the series is about, but when Variety previously reported on it, the publication claimed it would be a female-led show taking place "in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects." (Which means it's probably not the rumored Ahsoka Tano spinoff.)

Showrunner: Leslye Headland

Untitled Rian Johnson Trilogy (TBA)

Walt Disney Studios

Before The Last Jedi even hit theaters, Lucasfilm tapped Rian Johnson for not one, not two, but three more films, announcing that the writer-director would create an "all-new Star Wars trilogy" that would "introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored."

"We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi," Kathleen Kennedy said at the time. "He's a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy."

Then The Last Jedi came out and became one of the most divisive installments in the franchise. When years passed without any updates, fans speculated whether the trilogy had been quietly canceled. "I'm still working with Lucasfilm on it," Johnson reassured ET. "And they're figuring out when they do what and everything."

Untitled Kevin Feige Movie (TBA)

Marc Flores/Getty Images for Disney

Under Kevin Feige's direction, the Marvel Cinematic Universe became the biggest movie franchise in history. Now, the uber-producer and head of Marvel Studios will make his way to a galaxy far, far away to develop a new film alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. "Knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together," Alan Horn, co-chairman and CCO of Walt Disney Studios, said.

Untitled J.D. Dillard Movie (Rumored)

Universal Pictures

Lucasfilm is tapping new, exciting voices to fill a blank slate: Director J.D. Dillard (who helmed Sleight and Sweetheart and more recently an episode of HBO's The Outsider) and writer Matt Owens (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Luke Cage) are developing a new project, though The Hollywood Reporter says it's "unclear" whether this is a theatrical release or something for Disney+. (Dillard essentially confirmed the news himself when he liked the news on Twitter.) Even if Dillard doesn't direct, it makes history as the first project within the franchise to be overseen by filmmakers of color.

The Mandalorian, Season 3 (Rumored)

Disney+

Six months before the planned release date for The Mandalorian's second season, Variety reported a third was already in the works. "We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3," a source told outlet, noting that Jon Favreau was writing scripts and the art department had begun working on concepts. ET has reached out to Disney for confirmation.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ewan McGregor Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Has Pushed Production to 2021 (Exclusive)

Diego Luna Says His 'Star Wars: Rogue One' Prequel Series Will Shoot This Year (Exclusive)

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': All the Cameos and Callbacks You Might Have Missed