Whether you're in the middle of a kitchen renovation or your fridge has just seen better days, you’ll want to know that there’s a major Samsung refrigerator sale going on right now. The best refrigerators are very expensive, but you can save on nearly every top-rated Samsung refrigerator made with the latest technology in a range of sizes and designs.

This week, Samsung's smart refrigerators are on sale for up to $1,200 off. The spacious fridges feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more.

Shop Samsung's Refrigerator Sale

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this fall, don't sleep on these Samsung refrigerator deals. Among the massive discounts is $1,200 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.

It’s important that your refrigerator fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Ahead, find all the best refrigerator deals from Samsung's fall savings event to score before the busy holiday season.

The Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals of Fall 2023

The Samsung sales this fall don't stop here. Check out our guides to Samsung's best deals on 8K TVs, Galaxy smartphones and more home appliances.

