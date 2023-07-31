The United States Women's National Team is headed for their third and final match in the Group Stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Portugal, which is making its World Cup debut, is just one point behind the USWNT and the Netherlands who are tied for the lead in Group E. Soccer fans will want to set their alarms, because this match at Eden Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand has high stakes for both teams.

The USA tied 1-1 with the Netherlands in their previous game, putting the top of the group up for grabs. Portugal lost to the Netherlands in its first game and then beat Vietnam 2-0. Now, the reigning-champion Americans need either a win or draw to assure they advance toward their three-peat.

USA vs. Portugal will begin in the early morning hours on Tuesday, August 1 at 3 a.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the USWNT's next 2023 World Cup game.

How to Watch United States vs. Portugal World Cup Game

On Tuesday, August 1, soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Portugal World Cup match on Fox. If you do not have cable, a live TV streaming service like Sling TV or fuboTV will do the trick.

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month. This Sling TV deal means you can get the Sling Blue package for just $22.50 to watch every soccer game in the tournament.

How to Watch United States vs. Portugal World Cup Game for Free

Fubo is another great streaming option for the World Cup. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record early morning games like USA vs. Portugal to watch later.

What channel is the Portugal vs. United States World Cup game on?

The USA vs. Portugal game will air on Fox. Spanish language coverage is also available on Peacock. You will need a Peacock Premium subscription — which costs $9.99 per month — in order to watch.

