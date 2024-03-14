Valerie Bertinelli has a new man in her life.

The 63-year-old actress confirms that she's found love again after her divorce from Tom Vitale in 2022.

"I've met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him," Bertinelli reveals to USA TODAY while promoting her upcoming cookbook, Indulge. "It's unlike any relationship that I've ever experienced with a man. I don't want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn't expecting it!"

Bertinelli shares how her new partner came into her life. "He was not on my radar. I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it," she quips. "So this came out of left field, and I'm grateful it did. He's very special."

The Hot In Cleveland star tells a humorous anecdote about her initial stance on dating post-divorce, referring to a video she posted on her Instagram Stories just a day before finding romance again. In the video, she adamantly shook her head at the idea of dating again, writing, "Yeah, (expletive) no."

Bertinelli couldn't help but laugh at how quickly things changed for her.

Bertinelli finalized her divorce from financial planner Vitale in November 2022 after more than 10 years of marriage. As part of the settlement, she reportedly gave her ex over $2.2 million. However, this didn't dampen the celebration of her divorce. At the time, she called it the "second best day" of her life.

In February, Bertinelli posted a video reflecting on her outlook since the split, saying, "I am over it. I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist. What I’m working on is what made me tolerate the intolerable?"

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Bertinelli was also previously married to the late rock star Eddie Van Halen, with whom she shares son Wolfgang Van Halen. The mother-son duo recently walked the red carpet together at the 2024 Oscars alongside Wolfgang's wife, Andraia Allsop. Wolfgang was also part of Ryan Gosling's Oscars performance of "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie.

RELATED CONTENT: