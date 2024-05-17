News

Valerie Bertinelli Says She's Taking a Mental Health and Social Media Break

Valerie Bertinelli attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
By Ashlyn Robinette
Published: 4:12 PM PDT, May 17, 2024

Valerie Bertinelli cites being 'overwhelmed and mentally/emotionally exhausted' as her reasons.

Valerie Bertinelli needs a break.

Bertinelli, mother to son Wolfgang Van Halen, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she is taking a social media break for mental health reasons.

"The last six or so weeks have been…a LOT," the 64-year-old captioned a selfie. "And while I am incredibly grateful for all your support for my book and everyone I've had the good fortune to meet, this here introvert in extrovert's clothing is in need of a mental health break."

"I know, I know, this isn't an airport, I don't need to announce my departure," she continued. "I just know how some of you worry about me if I don't post often enough."

Bertinelli assured her 1.6 million followers that she's OK.

"But, I'm good. Honest," she wrote. "Taking a little social media cleanse/detox and a mental health break is a good thing and I'm grateful I'm at a place in my life where I'm aware enough to know when I'm overwhelmed and mentally/emotionally exhausted."

The actress and best-selling author promised she'll be back on social media soon.

"Y'all take care of yourselves," Bertinelli concluded. "I'll be back before you know it. 🤍"

She then featured the post on her Instagram Story set to Taylor Swift's song "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

The announcement comes not long after Bertinelli's younger boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, confirmed their romance.

"I just adore her. I'm so glad we're together," he wrote in April.

Just last week, Bertinelli appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss her experiences as a mother and the prospect of becoming a grandmother.

"I'm doing my very, very best," she said, "to not be one of those parents or moms that is like, 'You just got married. When is the baby coming?'"

