Ahead of Mother's Day, Valerie Bertinelli is opening up about her experiences as a mother and the prospect of becoming a grandmother.

On Friday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, host Jennifer Hudson delves into Bertinelli's relationship with her 33-year-old son, Wolfgang Van Halen, asking if she still embarrasses him. With a chuckle, Bertinelli replies, "Oh, are you kidding me? Oh yeah, all the time. I feel like when the eye-rolling stops, I'm not doing my job."

Reflecting on a particularly memorable moment when her son, whose dad is the late Eddie Van Halen, performed alongside Ryan Gosling at the Oscars, Bertinelli couldn't help but praise the Barbie star's performance, exclaiming, "Ryan Gosling killed it. It was so amazing."

The conversation then turns to Van Halen's 2023 marriage to Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli expresses her affection for her new daughter-in-law, describing her as "perfect" for Van Halen. "She gets him, they’ve been together for eight years. They are meant to be together like I adore her," Bertinelli remarks.

Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When Hudson inquires about Bertinelli's hopes for grandchildren, the Hot In Cleveland actress initially shushes the host before admitting, "I’m doing my very, very best to not be one of those parents or moms that is like, 'You just got married. When is the baby coming?’"

While expressing her desire to become a grandmother, Bertinelli emphasizes the importance of respecting her son and daughter-in-law's wishes to enjoy their lives without pressure.

As for her Mother's Day plans, Bertinelli reveals that she doesn't have any specific arrangements and acknowledges that her son will likely be on the road for work. Despite this, Bertinelli exudes warmth and gratitude for the joys of motherhood, demonstrating her unwavering love and support for her family.

Bertinelli just can't stop gushing over her son! While speaking to ET at the 2024 Oscars, she was adamant that she'll continue to brag about Van Halen.

"I mean, people are going to get sick of it, but I don't care 'cause I'm so proud of him," she said of the musician. "He's been through a lot of adversity throughout all of this, and I'm really proud of the way he's handled it."

Even at the Oscars, Bertinelli told ET that she's not one to pressure her son and his wife. "I'm shush. I can't do that," she quipped. "I have to stop [being a ]helicopter mom."

