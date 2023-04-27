'Vanderpump Rules' Sneak Peek: Ken Todd Exposes Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Secret Sleepover
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Reacts to Ex-Girlfriend Ariana …
Nick Cannon Shares Jamie Foxx Update and How He’s Celebrating Ro…
Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence Since Being Fired From Fox News
Ed Sheeran Testifies in Copyright Trial Case Over Claims He Ripp…
Jessica Simpson Recalls Secret Romance With 'Massive Movie Star'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Not Fired From ‘Love Is Blind’ Hosting J…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Len Goodman, Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge, Dead at 78
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Suffering a 'Personal Betrayal'
Kim Kardashian Seems to Unleash on Mystery Sister in 'The Kardas…
Jerry Springer Reveals He Never Auditioned for His Own Talk Show…
Exes Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hug During Rare Joint Sighti…
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Over-the-Top Wedding Day
Kate Middleton Does Stealthy 'Princess Shuffle' During Royal Out…
Tucker Carlson’s Colleagues Learned of His Fox News Departure ‘o…
Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Viral 'Stranger Things' Fan Theorie…
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors
'The Equalizer 3' Official Trailer
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair may not have been exposed until March, but one unsuspecting person was on to them: Ken Todd.
In a sneak peek for next week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump and Katie Maloney are making sandwiches in the kitchen at Villa Rosa when Lisa’s husband, Ken, drops a bomb.
"I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana’s away, in the jacuzzi as well."
"I know. I know," Lisa responds.
"And to stay the night," Ken continues. "I couldn’t believe that."
Prior to Ken’s reveal, Lisa learned of the sleepover from Raquel after she shows up an hour and a half late to her shift at SUR.
"Hi, I’m sorry. I’m so sorry I’m late," Raquel says as she walks to the table where Lisa is seated.
"Tell me why you’re late. Sit down here. I want to hear why you’re late," Lisa says.
"I overslept," Raquel explained. "I stayed up late. I went back to Tom’s place and we went in the jacuzzi with Schwartz."
Lisa asks Raquel where she slept, and Raquel says she stayed the night "at Sandoval’s." She adds, "Nothing happened, though."
Lisa isn’t happy with the explanation. "It doesn’t matter if something happened. It’s just the fact that you were there," she states. "I know it looks bad. It was easier to just sleep on the couch and stay the night," Raquel responds.
Sandoval, who was dating Ariana Madix at the time this episode was taped, gets a call from Lisa to hear his side of the story.
"I’m calling you because Raquel has just shown up here an hour and a half late looking like a bag of s**t and then she said she got so wasted last night and ended up spending the night at your house," Lisa says.
At first, Sandoval admits the two of them "hung out for a little bit," but then attempts to lie, claiming, "Actually, she left early."
"So she didn’t stay the night?" Lisa asks.
"I said she dipped out, which is true. She dipped out," Sandoval says, ultimately confessing to the sleepover.
"Did she spend the night at your house? Did she or not, yes or no?" Lisa presses.
"Yes," Sandoval confirms. "[But] I have people crash at my house [all the time]."
Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
REALTED CONTENT:
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Denies Raquel Leviss Hookup
'Vanderpump Rules’: All the Signs About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss From S10, E11
Inside Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai's Romance Amid Scandoval
Scheana Shay Opens Up About Alleged Altercation With Raquel Leviss
'VPR': Lisa Vanderpump Questions Tom Sandoval About Raquel Leviss
Related Gallery