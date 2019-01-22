Billie Lee is telling it how it is.

The Vanderpump Rules star stopped by ET Live on Tuesday to chat about Monday night's episode, which saw her co-worker, Katie Maloney, throw a "Girls' Night" event at SUR and forget to invite Lee. Following the episode, fans quickly began calling the women of Vanderpump "transphobic" for excluding the hostess, taking the drama to the next level.

"It's shocking that we're talking about this and using that word -- and everyone kept using the word -- including Lisa [Vanderpump]," Lee told ET when talking about people calling her co-stars "transphobic." "I never once said that. I had so many trans people reach out to me and say, 'I deal with transphobia at the workplace all the time. I deal with this. Keep your head up.'"

Explaining that she was liking and showing her trans support on social media, Lee explained that what "shook" her the most was that instead of her co-stars asking her how she felt, they began attacking her.

"Instead of one of them reaching out to me and saying, 'I understand. Let's just talk about this. What's going on? I didn't mean this. I didn't mean to exclude you.' Instead, they immediately became the victim," Lee expressed. "They were bad-mouthing me and telling me, 'How dare. I can't believe you would think this of me.' But not one person was like, 'Let's see what the trans person's actually feeling.' And it was just attacking and I just never got to talk about my feelings."

Back in June of 2018, Lee tweeted: "When yo coworkers don’t include the only trans girl in GIRLS night at your own job! On the night you work! 🤔💔 #rudeAF #TransIsBeautiful." Fans of the Bravo reality show saw it all go down on Monday.

When yo coworkers don’t include the only trans girl in GIRLS night at your own job! On the night you work! 🤔💔 #rudeAF#TransIsBeautiful — Billie Lee (@ItsMeBillieLee) July 2, 2018

As for moving forward, Lee says that people need to "think about how it is to be a minority in America," whether it's race or gender oriented.

She also apologized for talking about Maloney's weight and saying she used the "fat card." "I do apologize about the fat card. I think Katie has an amazing body. I actually have body contouring surgery this season to have more of a curvy body," Lee said. "I think she's beautiful. I think she's sexy. I just think that she should've been a little bit more aware of her surroundings and not so self-involved so she can include other people."

Meanwhile, ET also spoke with Scheana Marie about the "Girls' Night" drama, see what she said in the video below.

