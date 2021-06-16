Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri Being Officially Potty-Trained Before Age 2
Vanessa Bryant's daughters are all out of the potty-training phase! The proud mom took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share that her youngest daughter, Capri "Koko" Bryant, is officially potty-trained.
"4 for 4 potty training," she declared in the post. "Before age 2."
Bryant is a mom to four girls, who she welcomed her late husband, Kobe Bryant: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, Capri, 1 and Gianna, who tragically died last year in a helicopter crash along with the basketball legend. She was just 13.
Bryant most recently shared another monumental moment in her girls' lives, this time for her eldest daughter, Natalia.
Natalia graduated from Sage Hill High School earlier this month, and her family couldn't have been happier. Bryant took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter's name being called as she took the stage in her cap and gown and received her diploma.
"Congratulations Natalia! We will ALL be with you every step of the way. 👩🏽🎓🎓🎉❤️😘 @nataliabryant," she captioned the video, which includes her cheering Natalia on. The 18-year-old is expected to attend USC in Los Angeles in the fall.
Bryant shared several snaps from the big day, including a close up of Natalia's cap, which included a tribute to her late father and sister, Kobe and Gianna. The USC-themed cap includes a K and G.
"Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you @nataliabryant!!! ❤️," she wrote.
For more on the Bryant family, watch the video below.
