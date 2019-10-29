Vanessa Hudgens Returns for 'Princess Switch' Sequel

Vanessa Hudgens is back -- times three!

The 30-year-old actress will reprise her roles as lookalikes Duchess Margaret and Stacy in The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the upcoming sequel to Netflix's 2018 holiday movie, The Princess Switch. In Switched Again, Hugens will also play another lookalike, Fiona. It's unclear whether FIona will bring another ambiguous accent into the mix.

"In the sequel, Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne & hits a rough patch with Kevin so it’s up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike -- party girl Fiona -- foils their plans," Netflix revealed of the plot on Tuesday. Hudgens is also producing the upcoming movie, pulling quadruple duty.

Vanessa Hudgens returns as star & producer for "The Princess Switch: Switched Again"



In the sequel, Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne & hits a rough patch with Kevin so it’s up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike — party girl Fiona — foils their plans pic.twitter.com/2V3jNnwVuo — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 29, 2019

Hudgens will star in another Netflix film this holiday season, The Knight Before Christmas, which premieres Thursday, Nov. 21.

In the movie, medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) is transported by a magical sorceress to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, where he befriends Brooke (Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who's been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest -- the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life.

See more on Hudgens in the video below.

