Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Austin Butler, looked totally in love at the premiere of the actor's new film, The Dead Don't Die.

Hudgens and Butler walked the red carpet outside the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Monday, and smiled sweetly at one another while the cameras clicked away.

The pair stunned in matching dark ensembles, with Hudgens in a short-sleeved, embroidered black dress -- the only color coming from her jade earrings -- while Butler rocked a traditional tux, sans tie.

Hudgens came out to support her longtime boyfriend of eight years as he celebrated the premiere of his new movie, the zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die, directed by renowned art house filmmaker Jim Jarmusch.

Speaking with ET on the red carpet, Butler marveled at the opportunity to work with the acclaimed director and to be a part of the talented cast, including Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Carole Kane, and Tom Waits, to name a few.

"Oh man, it was a dream come true," Butler, 27, shared. "I've been such a fan of Jim's since I was a child. So just getting to be around him, and be around Bill and Adam and everybody, it was just really special."

Butler also appears in the hotly anticipated period piece Once Upon a Time In Hollywood -- directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio -- in which he plays the notorious Manson Family killer Tex Watson.

Butler had nothing but praise for the experience of shooting the massive project, and said the best part was "just getting to be around Quentin Tarantino and Leo and Brad. They're all my heroes."

In fact, Butler revealed that he got one of his favorite pieces of advice from Pitt while they were filming together, and he's taken it to heart.

"One thing Brad said was to play the long game," Butler recalled. "I love that, the idea of choosing quantity over quality."

The Dead Don't Die lumbers into theaters June 14. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits big screens nationwide on July 26.

Check out the video below to hear from Hudgens herself about her relationship with Butler, and why she thinks of him as her "rock."

