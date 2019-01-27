Vanessa Hudgens Steals the Show as Maureen in 'Rent: Live!'

This diva needs her stage!

Vanessa Hudgens portrayed performance artist Maureen Johnson in FOX's musical rendition of Rent: Live! on Sunday, and we think it's safe to say that she absolutely nailed it.

Dressed in cow-print pants with a black crop top emblazoned with metallic silver stars, Hudgens (as Maureen) crawled out on stage to sing the quirky "Over the Moon," which was originally performed by Idina Menzel in both the original Broadway production and the 2005 movie version.

Drop a 🐮 in the replies to moo with Maureen. #RENTpic.twitter.com/WSpyX17Lzy — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) January 28, 2019

After joining the rest of the cast for "La Vie Bohème" and "Seasons of Love," the 30-year-old actress returned to the stage again to sing the beloved "Take Me Or Leave Me" with Kiersey Clemons (Maureen's on-and-off girlfriend, Joanne Jefferson).

Oh, and can we talk about that steamy onstage kiss between Mimi and Joanne? Crushing it.

Back in November, ET was exclusively with the Rent: Live! cast at their photo shoot, where Hudgens -- who previously starred in Grease: Live! -- spoke about returning to her theater roots.

"It's home. I grew up doing musicals and that's what feels the best," she exclaimed. "I think that it's so exciting to be able to bring the show to an audience that hasn't seen it before."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jordan Fisher Brings 'DWTS' Skills to 'Rent: Live!' With Perfect Tango

'Rent: Live!': Tinashe Delivers Sultry 'Out Tonight' Performance

'Rent: Live!' Star Brennin Hunt Injured During Dress Rehearsal

Related Gallery