Vanessa Lachey has broken her silence following the unexpected cancellation of NCIS: Hawai'i after just three seasons.

In a heartfelt message posted via her Instagram Story, Lachey expressed a mix of emotions, ranging from devastation to gratitude. "Gutted, confused, blindsided," she confessed before swiftly pivoting to acknowledge the unwavering support of the show's dedicated fan base. "Grateful, confident, beloved fans," she added, signifying her appreciation for their enduring loyalty.

Amidst the whirlwind of emotions, Lachey emphasized the importance of prioritizing her family during this challenging time. "Processing this news and still being present with my family," she stated, underscoring her commitment to her loved ones.

Lachey, who is also known for her role as a devoted mother of three and wife to Nick Lachey, concluded her message with a heartfelt expression of love and gratitude: "I love you all! Mahalo Nui Loa."

The Vanessa Lachey-led spinoff was the fourth for the NCIS franchise -- the New Orleans and Los Angeles versions ended in 2021 and 2023, respectively -- and the first with a woman at its forefront.

The cancellation of NCIS: Hawai'i reverberated across social media, prompting reactions from key figures involved in the show's creation.

Chris Silber, one of the series' creators, took to X to reflect on the journey that began four years ago. "We started something very special... ended up creating an ohana," Silber remarked, using the Hawaiian term for family to describe the close-knit bond forged among the cast and crew.

Echoing Silber's sentiments, co-creator Matt Bosack expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bring their vision to life. "While it’s ended, I am forever grateful... for our amazing cast, led by Vanessa Lachey, the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home," Bosack shared on X. reflecting on the show's profound impact.

He also extended his gratitude to the fans, acknowledging the diverse stories and themes explored throughout the series.

Following the news, sources told Deadline that the show's season 3 finale was not intended to be a series ender and will conclude with a tease for season 4 drama that'll never play out. However, a major cliffhanger is not forthcoming, according to the outlet.

As a whole, though, the franchise is a successful one. NCIS and NCIS: Sydney have both been renewed, for their 22nd and 2nd seasons, respectively. There's also a spinoff in the works at Paramount+, which will see Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly reprise their fan-favorite roles as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo.

When ET spoke to Lachey about her role on Hawai'i, she gushed about being "a part of this incredible franchise," which aired its 1,000th episode earlier this moth.

"To be the newcomer -- the baby at three seasons -- and to be able to celebrate 1,000 episodes of a television show, I don't know if people really know how big of a feat that is," Lachey told ET. "... I'm just honored and I'm constantly humbled and I'm very grateful. But I also don't take it for granted."

