Vanessa Lachey is still coming to terms with the unexpected cancellation of her crime drama, NCIS: Hawai'i.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself sitting on some rocks overlooking the ocean in Hawaii, set to the song "Sweet Jane" by Cowboy Junkies -- a tribute to her character, Special Agent Jane Tennant.

"This was the same spot where I filmed episode 1," Lachey, 43, recalled in the caption. "I sat here at 2am on June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew and our show. I told her we will do all we can to protect the grace and integrity of Hawai'i while also sharing her Beauty with the world."

"As I sat here today, knowing our show is over, I turned to her again… what do we do now….(please protect us all)," she continued. "She answered with ease. Just as the air hits the water & the water hits the land, the waves connect to the shore, some with a huge impact, then… it goes back out. You see… we aren't meant to be here forever, we are on borrowed time. We appreciate what was given to us for our use, we nurture it and then we leave it better for the next dreamer."

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant on 'NCIS: Hawai'i.' - Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images

Lachey shared that she is "wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had."

"I wish we had more time, I'm sorry we don't. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I'm sorry we didn't," she added. "I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won't be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!"

Lachey concluded her post with an inspiring message of positivity.

"In Hawai'i we don't say 'Good-Bye', we say 'A Hui Hou' it means 'until we meet again'. To you all & especially the beloved fans… A Hui Hou," she shared.

ET confirmed last week that NCIS: Hawai'i had been canceled amid its third season, with its final episode set to air May 6.

Following the news, sources told Deadline that the show's season 3 finale was not intended to be a series ender and will conclude with a tease for season 4 drama that will never play out.

The Lachey-led spinoff was the fourth for the NCIS franchise -- the New Orleans and Los Angeles versions ended in 2021 and 2023, respectively -- and the first with a woman at its forefront.

Over the weekend, Lachey broke her silence following the cancellation with a heartfelt message posted via her Instagram Story.

Lachey expressed a mix of emotions, ranging from devastation to gratitude. "Gutted, confused, blindsided," she confessed before swiftly pivoting to acknowledge the unwavering support of the show's dedicated fanbase.

"Grateful, confident, beloved fans," she added, signifying her appreciation for their enduring loyalty.

When ET spoke to Lachey about her role on Hawai'i back in February, she gushed about being "a part of this incredible franchise," which aired its 1,000th episode earlier this month.

"To be the newcomer -- the baby at three seasons -- and to be able to celebrate 1,000 episodes of a television show, I don't know if people really know how big of a feat that is," Lachey told ET. "... I'm just honored and I'm constantly humbled and I'm very grateful. But I also don't take it for granted."

